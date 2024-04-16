Oakland Athletics World Series winner Ken Holtzman dies at 78, cause of death unknown 

Former World Series winner Ken Holtzman passed away at 78 on Sunday (April 14) after being hospitalized for the last three weeks. It's a dark day for major league baseball as a legend left a vacant space in many hearts.

Holtzman's cause of death is unknown but he was battling heart issues according to his brother, Bob Holtzman. The news came as a shock to many, including his dearest family members and fans across the globe.

Holtzman passed away one day before Jackie Robinson Day, leaving an irreplaceable spot in the world of MLB. Besides his baseball career, he was a loving husband and father to three daughters.

Ken Holtzman: The end of a long-lasting legacy

Ken Holtzman was remembered for many things, but baseball has been his life. Holtzman dedicated his life to playing baseball and his incredible achievements remain unmatched.

Holtzman is a three-time World Series winner for the Oakland Athletics. The best part is that Holtzman won the title with the A's for three consecutive years from 1972 to 1974.

However, that was not all for the former A's pitcher. Holtzman was also well-known for throwing two no-hitters for the Chicago Cubs before his stint with the Athletics. His first no-hitter was on August 19, 1969, against the Atlanta Braves and his second was against the Cincinnati Reds in 1971.

Holtzman holds the record for throwing the last no-hitter without a strikeout. In 23 games for the Cubs, the southpaw recorded a 3.76 ERA. Holtzman is one of the few Jewish players to have had a successful career in major league baseball.

Ken Holtzman's incredible career continued as he went on to play for the Baltimore Orioles and the New York Yankees. His stint with the Bronx Bombers earned him a championship ring in 1977; however, he did not feature in the playoffs.

Holtzman's incredible career ended with a 3.49 ERA and a record of 174-150. The two-time All-Star is also a St. Louis Jewish Sports Hall of Famer. He has been inducted into multiple Hall of Fames, including the University of Illinois Athletics and the St. Louis Sports Hall of Fame.

