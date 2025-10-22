“Obsessed is an understatement” - Bobby Witt Jr.’s wife Maggie introduces adorable new furry family member with striking two-toned eyes

Bobby Witt Jr.’s wife, Maggie, introduced a new pet, a merle ultra bernedoodle, Barry. She shared a snap of their dog on her Instagram story. The picture features a small dog with fluffy brown and black fur sitting on the grass. The dog wore a blue bandana that read “Barry.”&quot;The newest Witt addition,&quot; Maggie captioned her story.Another story features Witt driving with the puppy resting on his shoulder in a car. The puppy looked striking with its two-toned eyes, one blue and one brown.Maggie captioned the story:“Obsessed is an understatement.”Bobby Witt Jr.’s wife, Maggie, shared stories. (maggswitt/Instagram)According to the dog's Instagram account, Barry was born on August 8. Maggie once expressed to People's in 2024 about the future:“We look forward to expanding our family one day!”Bobby Witt Jr. and Maggie tied the knot in December 2024 in Dallas. “We had been boyfriend and girlfriend for so long that it’s exciting for both of us to now get to call each other husband and wife,” Maggie had said.Bobby Witt Jr. with Maggie attended a Sunday Night Football game in Kansas City.Maggie shared a post on her Instagram with Bobby Witt Jr. sporting a Patrick Mahomes jersey as they cheered for the three-time Super Bowl MVP. Last year, Mahomes told reporters about Bobby Witt Jr. and the similarities they share.&quot;I stay in touch because even though we play different sports, we’re very similar in age. We grew up in the same type of area and have the same type of upbringing.&quot;They both shared the same personal trainer and are sons of former MLB pitchers.Witt Jr. wrote in the caption:“SNF in the kingdom!” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe Royals shortstop ended the season strongly with a .295 batting average, 23 homers and 88 RBIs.