"Obviously it’s tight, but things are progressing" - Justin Verlander hints uncertainty for Opening Day availability amid tight recovery schedule

Houston Astros star Justin Verlander has recently hinted uncertainty over his possible Opening Day return. The veteran pitcher has been behind his recovery schedule, and although some time is left before the beginning of the 2024 season, he is still unsure if he can get back to his full strength on time for the opening day.

According to The Athletic's Chandler Rome, the 41-year-old pitcher talked about his current situation. When asked if he could be there on the pitch as the Astros' MLB season starter, the 9-time All-Star said:

"I wouldn’t say there’s a better idea or not. We still got some time, obviously it’s tight, but things are progressing."

Although the team has bolstered its pitching with additions like Josh Hader, Joe Espada's side would surely look forward to having Verlander back as soon as possible.

Justin Verlander reflected on facing "hiccup" while recovering

Justin Verlander faced a minor 'hiccup' during his recovery schedule. This is not good news for the Astros and Joe Espada, as they have already lost Luis Garcia and Lance McCullers Jr. due to injuries, and both aren't expected to return until at least June.

While speaking to the media on Feb. 14, the pitcher said he is a few weeks behind his original recovery schedule.

"I'm a little bit behind schedule right now," Verlander said (h/t ESPN). "I had a little hiccup early on that's resolved itself, but I have to be really cautious with how I'm building up.

"I guess my body doesn't respond the same at 40 as it did at 25, so I'm a couple of weeks behind."

Although the Opening Day is a bit far away, Verlander's return date is still uncertain. It needs to be seen if the 3-time Cy Young winner can fully recover and return to the mound on time from the very beginning of the season.

