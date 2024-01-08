"Oh I’m her type … I’m every woman’s type" - Former MLB star Aubrey Huff fires back on social media following 23-year-old influencer's flirty DM leak

Seasoned MLB veteran and two-time Fall Classic champion Aubrey Huff recently went off the grid on his social media handles, notably X. The former silver slugger went on a war of words with Isabella Maria DeLuca, a media influencer, after she exposed him.

Expand Tweet

"This you?" - IsabellaMDeLuca

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

On New Year's Day, DeLuca shared a screenshot of what looks like Huff sliding into her direct messages on X. She then accused him of deleting the messages as he was already married and had two kids with Heaton.

Expand Tweet

"Oh! I know why you deleted it! You’re married!" - IsabellaMDeLuca

Huff responded to X users who said he went into hiding after being "exposed" by DeLuca, explaining his temporary departure from the platform.

"I was on vacation with my kids" - Huff's response to an X user who had deleted his account to learn more about the former MLB player's whereabouts.

Expand Tweet

"I’m crying lmfaooo Aubrey Huff got absolutely buried finally" - TheRaysin

Expand Tweet

"Was it even bad!? So what, I struck out publicly. Something I did 907 times on a national stage during my 13 year MLB career. If anything, IsabellaMDeLuca struck out with the bases loaded to end game 7 of her World Series! Not to many get a shot at the title" - aubrey_huff

Huff was embarrassed by his lack of homework before reaching out to DeLuca. In another post, he wrote,

"The only thing I'm embarrassed about is the lack of homework." However, sometimes we fail. Removing ourselves from the box is our only option. You can't shame me, I promise."

He disagreed with a commenter on X who suggested that Huff wasn't DeLuca's type.

"Yes, I'm her kind of person. I suit every kind of lady," he tweeted.

Expand Tweet

"Oh I’m her type … I’m every woman’s type" - aubrey_huff

On December 25, DeLuca shared a screenshot on X. Ten years after getting married on January 27, 2007, the 47-year-old Huff and Heaton divorced in 2017.

Aubrey Huff is a two-time World Series champion

After playing in MLB for thirteen seasons, Aubrey Huff won two World Series with the San Francisco Giants. Retiring in 2014, he started speaking out about politics on social media.

Expand Tweet

"Anyways enjoy this video of Aubrey Huff hitting a home run in the World Series!" - Nick_____3

Huff commented regarding the Capitol building storming on January 6, 2021, and provided false information about COVID-19. Both led to two different suspensions of his from X (formerly Twitter) in 2021.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.