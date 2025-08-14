Ohio sports betting agency teams up with MLB in investigation on Guardians’ Luis Ortiz, Emmanuel Clase

Cleveland Guardians pitchers Emmanuel Clase and Luis Ortiz are being investigated by Major League Baseball over their alleged involvement in an alleged gambling scandal.

The Ohio Casino Control Commission, the agency that oversees sports gambling in the state, has joined the investigation, helping MLB uncover the details of the scandal.

The scandal came into light last month after a betting-integrity firm flagged betting on the pitches and notified MLB. The agency from Ohio also investigated irregular wagering activities involving the University of Alabama's baseball team in 2023.

“The evidence that prop betting is harming athletics in Ohio is reaching critical mass. First, there were threats on Ohio athletes, and now two high-profile Ohio professional athletes have been suspended by Major League Baseball as part of a ‘sports betting investigation,’” Gov. Mike DeWine said.

“The harm to athletes and the integrity of the game is clear, and the benefits are not worth the harm. The prop betting experiment in this country has failed badly."

Luis Ortiz was placed on the restricted list on July 3 after two of his pitches had higher betting activity. Emmanuel Clase was placed on administrative leave on July 28 for similar allegations.

Guardians insider reports on Ohio state's involvement in Clase, Ortiz's MLB investigation

Guardians insider Paul Hoynes reported on the update in an episode of the "Cleveland Baseball Talk" Podcast. Hoynes wondered about the involvement of the Ohio Casino Control Commission in the investigation.

"I’m not sure how [the Ohio Casino Control Commission] were tipped off on this,” Hoynes said. “Their investigators found irregularities in the betting habits because the bets that MLB was investigating came from Ohio, New Jersey and New York regarding Ortiz especially and Clase."

The involvement of state regulators could see strict punishment for the Guardians pitchers if they are found guilty of any wrongdoing.

