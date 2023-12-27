"Ohtani consolation prize" "Seems like a lot for IKF" - Fans raise eyebrows over deal bringing ex-Yankee Isiah Kiner-Falefa to Blue Jays

For two seasons, Isiah Kiner-Falefa has largely been on the short end of the stick in New York. Now, the Hawaiian has looked to improve his prospects by inking the biggest deal of his career.

On December 27, it was revealed that the shortstop would be signing a two-year deal worth $15 million with the Toronto Blue Jays. A divisional foe of the Yankees, the news was met with a varied reaction across a spectrum of fan loyalties.

"Isiah Kiner-Falefa is headed to the Toronto Blue Jays" - Talkin Baseball

Kalefa's sub-par play, both offensively and defensively, has caused New York Yankees fans to sour on him. Aware of this, Blue Jays fans began to comment on social media, asking whether or not $15 million over two seasons was befitting of a .242 hitter.

After coming to the Yankees by virtue of a 2022 trade with the Minnesota Twins that included Josh Donaldson, Isiah Kiner-Falefa's time in the Bronx has not been easy. In 2022, "IKF" hit .261/.314/.327 with 4 home runs and 48 RBIs. In 2023, he was replaced at shortstop by Anthony Volpe, who won a Gold Glove as a 21-year old. Needless to say, there was a prevailing thought pattern among Yankees fans that Kiner-Falefa was no longer needed on the roster.

For Toronto Blue Jays fans, the excitement is muted. Mere weeks ago, fans of MLB's only Canadian team thought that they were in the running to sign Shohei Ohtani. Now, Isiah Kiner-Falefa represents the highest-profile free agency signing to date for the Jays this offseason.

With Bo Bichette set to be the Blue Jays' shortstop in 2024, it is likely that Isiah Kiner-Falefa will be utility second baseman. Whit Merrifield, who served as the team's 2023 utility man is departing in free agency, carving out a place for Falefa in the lineup.

Playing in Toronto could give Isiah Kiner-Falefa a shot in Toronto

For Jays fans, committing $15 million to a player like Kiner-Falefa represents a questionnable move, given the 28-year old's recent numbers. However, similarly to Aaron Hicks, it is possible that the pressure and constant criticism of playing in New York got to the Hawaiian shortstop.

In Toronto, challenges will still be present. However, perhaps Kiner-Falefa can use the signing as an opportunity to put his best foot forward and remind the baseball world that he is able to perform as an everyday position player.

