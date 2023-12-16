Olivia Dunne gives sneak peek of LA launch event as TikTok star unleashes gymnastics prowess to ignite competitive fire

Famed LSU Tigers gymnast Olivia Dunne will take center stage in the new edition of the NCAA Indoor Championships. Early January marks the start of the four-month-long season, and the athletes are in full practice mode. The happy updates have taken over, from Dunne in Louisiana to Jade Carrey in Oregon.

The first competition of the 2024 NCAA season will feature the LSU gymnastics team on December 16. Judging by the LSU Gym's Instagram postings, Balance Beam took over, and the practice appeared to be going according to plan.

Dunne, a Bars major, graced the beam with a lovely performance alongside Sierra Ballard, Haleigh Bryant and Konnor McClain. The page captioned the practice session, "Getting ready for Gym 101 tomorrow!!" Dunne did her part by landing three well-executed flips on the beam carefully.

The gymnast shared a glimpse of the "Intrasquad Leo" with a glitter-embossed insignia in shades of yellow and purple. The tiger stripes gripped the design as Olivia posed in the outfit. With performance being their goal, the LSU Tigers practice during class and keep the leotards in line.

Leaf Trading Cards launched a collaboration with the gymnastics sensation on December 15. As per the arrangement, Leaf would charge $129 for each autographed leotard Dunne wore on their mobile store.

Olivia Dunne: A famed celebrity and a competitive athlete

Based on her 2022 earnings data, Olivia Dunne's net worth is projected to be in the $2.3 million range. But that figure will probably go up. The NCAA approved the new Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) policy in July 2021, which permits student-athletes to accept sponsorship deals. After this, the standout athlete became the highest-paid female athlete in the NCAA.

"Olivia Dunne being worth 2M. D1 athlete. Junior. And now rich? Goes to show how the NCAA been stacking because of it’s star athletes. Good for the athletes in those programs" - Handurdealt

Most of Dunne's revenue comes from NIL agreements with clothing companies like Vuori, American Eagle and Forever 21.

"I've always had a strong passion for fashion," Dunne, who recently signed with the WME Sports agency, said to Forbes. "My coach and I would create our unique leotards for each of my major events before attending college. I adore using my style to convey who I am."

