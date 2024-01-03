Olivia Dunne gives sneak peek into life of an LSU gymnast with high-flying work routine

Olivia Dunne took to Instagram to showcase her daily routine as a gymnast for the Louisana State University team. The social media star is a NCAA Division 1 athlete for the LSU Tigers gymanstics team.

Dunne found social media fame during the COVID-19 lockdown period in 2020. She had just joined the LSU Tigers back then and slowly started gaining followers, thanks to her frequent videos on TikTok and Instagram. Recently, she announced that she makes around $500K per video, thanks to their reach.

Livvy, as her fans call her, often posts videos of her entire day recapping all the activities she does throughout the day. In her latest video posted on Instagram, she gave an insight of her daily routine.

Her usual day starts off at around 5.30 a.m. when she starts getting ready. A D1 athlete's time at the gymnasium usually starts with substance testing. Once that's concluded, Livvy is seen enjoying a coffee with her team at Starbucks.

In the video, Olivia Dunne hits the gym around 6.30 a.m.. After her entire training routine is concluded, the LSU gymnast goes for a walk to the stadium, where she gets tested for a torn labrum on her right shoulder followed by a massage. Another round trip to the gym follows where she gets conditioning done.

Her late afternoon activity includes another set of treatment on her shoulder followed by a quick meal with her team. After getting back home, she takes out around two hours to complete her school work.

Olivia Dunne gymnastics career

Olivia Dunne started training in gymnastics when she was four. She made her debut in the US Classic in 2014, where she came 20th on the floor and 33rd in all-round set.

She followed it up in 2015 with a better performance, earning her a ticket to the National Championships. She was selected to the US junior national team in 2017 before competing in the senior elites category and eventually joining the LSU Tigers.

