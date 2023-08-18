Olivia Dunne, a gymnastics sensation, and Paul Skenes, a baseball prodigy, have sparked rumors of a possible relationship on Twitter.

Fans and followers are ecstatic about the pair because they have both made names for themselves in the sports and media worlds.

Dunne, 20, who is known for being the highest-paid female athlete in the NCAA, shot to fame thanks to captivating gymnastics routines that were featured on TikTok during the pandemic.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Her numerous brand alliances, such as those with Spotify, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, and L'Oréal, are examples of her growing influence.

New York Post

Skenes, 21, a former LSU ace and now a standout minor league pitcher, set ablaze his baseball journey with a record-breaking rookie contract and promising prospects.

His swift ascent, marked by a standout season at LSU and a spectacular minor league debut, has baseball enthusiasts eagerly anticipating his future in the majors.

Here's what fans have to say in twitter:

Tweet on Twitter

Tweet on Twitter

Tweet on Twitter

Tweet on Twitter

Tweet on Twitter

Skenes confirmed their relationship in an interview with the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

“It’s nice, for sure,” Skenes said. “It can be a pain in the butt sometimes, to be honest, in terms of actually going somewhere. If one of us went out in Baton Rouge [La.] by ourselves, there’s probably gonna be someone there asking for something — picture, autograph, whatever.

Last week savvy internet sleuths noticed a baseball glove resembling Skenes' LSU gear in Dunne's picture, the connection became even stronger.

Fans are eagerly anticipating Dunne's and Skenes' upcoming moves both on and off the field as a result of their impressive gymnastic skills and pitching finesse, respectively.

Olivia Dunne's Thriving NIL Ventures

Olivia Dunne

Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) deals have made it possible for student-athletes to carve out their own paths to financial success in the ever-changing world of collegiate athletics.

Olivia Dunne, a gymnast for Louisiana State University, is a shining example of how the combination of talent, good looks, and a strong online presence can result in sizable earnings.

Dunne has reached incredible financial heights thanks to her talent on the gymnastics mat and on online media. Her social media presence has increased significantly, garnering over 12 million followers as a result of her attractive physique and engaging personality.

Her recent purchase of a new car, which she publicized on Instagram, is a sign of her burgeoning wealth.

Dunne is one of the wealthiest student-athletes, with an estimated net worth of $3.4 million annually, demonstrating the potential of NIL deals and contemporary media engagement.

The vehicle, possibly an SUV like the opulent Escalade, is a representation of her rising wealth and the extravagant lifestyle she can lead even though she is still a student.

Dunne's trajectory represents the radical transformations taking place as college athletes increasingly recognize the power of their personal brands.