LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne is considered one of the most celebrated sports personalities among the youth, inspiring many through her philanthropic and social media activities.

The On3 NIL 100 list estimates Dunne's current net worth at $3.5 million. After the NCAA approved the new Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) policy in July 2021, which permits student-athletes to accept sponsorship deals, she rose to the top of the NCAA's female athlete earnings rankings.

Earlier in the Forbes podcast, host Steve Bertoni questioned her about defining the ''Olivia Dunne'' brand. In response, she said that it reflects a little bit of everything, including her work, her family, her friends, her living style, and fashion.

Bertonis then asked her how she makes money these days, to which she said:

‘’I am making money through brand deals mostly, hopefully one day I’ll have my own product, my own thing that is my goal in future," Dunne said on the podcast. "I am not exactly sure what that is yet, but I do feel I have an entrepreneurial background so I want to put that to good use.’’

Bertoni asked her to give him some examples of what she was thinking about her business, and she said:

‘’It can be anything, revolving around the libby brand, like may be some sort of merch, may be some sort of gymnastics product, it could be anything, fashion fitness or an app.’’

Olivia Dunne rose to fame at a very young age

Dunne rose to fame in her career as soon as the NCAA declared in July 2021 that student-athletes would be able to profit from commercial arrangements.

Because of her years in the sport, the All-American gymnast already had a sizable social media following. At the age of three, Dunne started training; at 11, she became the youngest gymnast in the USA International Elite program, and in 2017, she earned gold with the USA Junior National Team.

When the epidemic struck in 2020, Olivia Dunne had amassed over 100,000 Instagram followers by the age of 16. Her TikTok also saw a sharp increase in views, and thus people started liking what she posted, which brought her commendable fame.