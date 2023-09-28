Olivia Dunne earned a spot on the esteemed Forbes Top Creators list for 2023 and her sister, Julz Dunne, is all praises for her.

Dunne posted a stunning Forbes picture on her social media, where she can be seen posing in a white outfit. She also posted a fabulous video of herself doing a few gymnastic poses.

The picture has a number of lovely comments for Dunne including one from her sister, who wrote:

"Should have been smiling next to Oprah and the queen."

One of the many well-known individuals, like Nick DiGiovanni and Monnet McMichael, to get on to the Forbes recognition list, LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne, was dubbed "TikTok's million-dollar tumbler" by Forbes.

Julz and Olivia Dunne's cute relationship

Olivia Dunne is often photographed with her sister Julz Dunne by her side. They frequently take part in LSU activities, and are both students there.

22-year-old Julz is 20-year-old Olivia's older sister. She is Instagram and TikTok creator, with more than 100,000 followers and routinely shares photos of herself attending renowned trips and sporting events.

In 2020, Olivia made her gymnastics debut for the LSU Tigers. In every regular-season game in 2020–21, she competed on the uneven bars, earning a 9.875 on her opening attempt against Arkansas.

Dunne assisted an individual score of 9.9 on uneven bars by LSU, which helped the team finish second overall in the SEC Championships.