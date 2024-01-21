Olivia Dunne sparks joy with playful cartoon avatar on TikTok in new partnership amid competitive season

As Olivia Dunne competes in her senior season of college gymnastics at LSU, she shared a video with the description, "Check out my special edition of Jensen's Gummy Vitamins!" on her TikTok account. In the ad, Dunne says, "Tastes like candy? But it's a multivitamin, though."

The brief clip ended with her doing flips and the "Perfect 10 Blue Raspberry Multivitamin" box.

In 2024, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit edition model is trying to help powerhouse LSU, ranked No. 8, to the NCAA title. LSU finished fourth last season.

Dunne has competed twice in three meets this season, both times on floor. Both times, she had the lowest of the counting scores for the team. She did not compete in LSU's win over Kentucky on Friday.

Olivia Dunne eyes an eventful 2024: Competing at the highest level and commanding amazing brand deals

Olivia Dunne has achieved enormous success in 2023 by skillfully balancing her ascent to the upper echelons of social media, influencing and competing.

Dunne, who has a net worth of $3.5 million, has looked at every option to increase her money through profitable brand collaborations. She is mastering her brand strategy with sporadic features.

Olivia Dunne's venture into megabrand partnerships includes BodyArmor, Vuori, Accelerator Energy Drink and Forever 21.

