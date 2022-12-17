Omar Narvaez Mets signing: Former All-Star's acquisition adds more depth and experience at catcher

The New York Mets have continued to strengthen their roster as the team reached an agreement with veteran catcher Omar Narvaez on Thursday. The 30-year-old from Maracay, Venezuela, signed a one-year, $8 million deal that includes a $7 million player option for 2024.

Narváez was an All-Star with the Brewers in 2021: on.sny.tv/mSBhGnE

"The Mets are signing Omar Narváez to a one-year deal with a player option for 2024. Narváez was an All-Star with the Brewers in 2021:" SNY Mets tweeted.

Narvaez joins James McCann and Tomas Nido as catchers on the Mets' MLB depth chart, with the club's top prospect, Francisco Alvarez, looking to force his way onto the roster as well. Narvaez's addition may spell the end of McCann's time with the Mets, as he was rumored to be a potential trade candidate since before the latest deal occurred.

An All-Star in 2021, Narvaez went through a down season last year with the Milwaukee Brewers. Through 84 games with the Brew Crew, the veteran catcher hit a paltry .206 with only four home runs and 23 RBIs.

If he is able to return to his 2021 form, the Mets' low-risk signing may prove to be a highly beneficial one for the World Series contenders. During his lone All-Star campaign, Omar Narvaez had 11 home runs and 49 RBIs, while maintaining a .266 batting average for the Brewers.

While his offensive numbers are nothing particularly special, he is regarded as one of the top pitch framers in the MLB. In 2022, he ranked seventh among all catchers with six Catcher Framing Runs, per Baseball Savant, leading the entire league in the same category in 2021.

"Good video that goes over Omar Narváez’s pitch framing abilities. #Mets" Mathew Brownstein tweeted.

A look at the MLB journey of Omar Narvaez

At 16 years old, Narvaez signed a contract with the Tampa Bay Rays, making his professional debut in 2009 with the VSL Rays of the Venezuelan Summer League. He continued to work his way through the Rays' minor league system until he was selected by the Chicago White Sox in the Rule 5 Draft following the 2013 season.

He made his MLB debut in 2016, spending 34 games in the majors with the White Sox, hitting .267 with a home run and 10 RBIs. He continued with Chicago until he was traded to the Seattle Mariners in exchange for relief pitcher Alex Colome.

During the 2019 season with Seattle, Omar Narvaez enjoyed the best offensive season of his career, with a career-high 22 home runs and 55 RBIs while maintaining a .278 batting average through 132 games with the Mariners.

Seattle Mariners @Mariners THAT’S A WALK-OFF!



Omar Narvaez blasts a walk-off home run and the Mariners take game two over the White Sox. FINAL: 2-1. THAT’S A WALK-OFF!Omar Narvaez blasts a walk-off home run and the Mariners take game two over the White Sox. FINAL: 2-1. https://t.co/0xy4ZSaWU8

"THAT’S A WALK-OFF! Omar Narvaez blasts a walk-off home run and the Mariners take game two over the White Sox. FINAL: 2-1." Seattle Mariners tweeted.

Following two seasons with the Brewers, Narvaez has now joined the fifth organization of his professional career. If he is able to produce as he has in the past, he may be a bargain for the New York Mets.

