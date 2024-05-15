“Once a cheater always a cheater” - MLB fans troll Astros as pitcher Ronel Blanco gets ejected due to foreign substance

It was not long since Ronel Blanco threw a 'no-hitter' for the Houston Astros. Blanco seemed to be the bright spot for the Astros' pitching squad, but his last outing added more misery for the team.

Blanco was ejected during the fourth inning after the umpires found a foreign substance on his glove. Manager Joe Espada went out to discuss the issue. However, Laz Diaz, the third base umpire had no option but to ask the righty to leave the game.

The Astros are having one of the worst starts of the season and Blanco's exit just made things worse. The MLB world is aware of the Astros' sign-stealing scandal that broke in 2019. Fans quickly reacted to Blanco's incident, comparing the Astros to a team known for cheating.

Here's a look at some of the fan reactions.

"Once a cheater always a cheater," wrote one fan.

"Yeah no wonder bro has been pitching like a superstar this year," another fan wrote.

"Astros cheating? this ain't nothing new," another fan chipped in.

Comments continued to pour in as fans trolled the franchise for the incident.

"Yep their season started off so bad they decided to go back to comfortable practices," one fan wrote.

"So that’s how he got his no hitter earlier in the season? Typical Astros," another fan chimed in.

"Astros can’t have a good pitcher without them cheating," one fan wrote.

Ronel Blanco to face a 10-game suspension

The MLB has been pretty strict when it comes to cracking down on the use of foreign substances. Dodgers pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto was also checked in his last outing. It's a common practice for umpires to check the gloves of pitchers.

Ronel Blanco is expected to face a 10-game suspension for the incident. The Astros will need to deal without their star pitcher for a while. Blanco's glove was confiscated and he will face the consequences as per MLB's rules.

Espada noted white power inside Blanco's glove and the umpires were right about the situation. Ronel Blanco also said that it could have been rosin he applied on his left arm.

It's a bad remark for the 30-year-old pitcher, especially after throwing the first no-hitter in the 2024 season.

