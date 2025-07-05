The Los Angeles Dodgers hold the best record in baseball this season. But the reigning World Series winners were far from their best in their shocking 18-1 loss against the Houston Astros on Friday.

Ad

The 18-1 loss in the series opener was the worst defeat for the hosts at Dodger Stadium in franchise history. While the NL West leaders were completely outplayed in the contest, former Dodgers pitcher Orel Hershiser made a controversial statement.

In the third inning of the game, after a double from Astros outfielder Cam Smith off Ben Casparius, Hershiser reminded viewers of Houston's cheating scandal from 2017 with a controversial claim.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“I don’t want to open an old wound, but in some ways they’re swinging at these breaking balls like they know what is coming,” Hershiser said. “That’s not a bad pitch. It’s really a very good pitch. Low and away, probably would have ended up by the ankles if it would have made it past the bat.”

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Fans lashed out at the former Dodgers pitcher for his comment.

"They’re swinging at the breaking balls…like they’re hanging," lashed out a fan.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"After the great Koufax-Drysdale team, the Dodgers became constant whiners. Hershiser, one of the biggest crybabies of them all" wrote another fan.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Really, come on man. This is fucking sad. What a bunch a fucking pussies. You got your ass whipped," a fan wrote.

"Well ….. that’s an expected response when getting spanked!" Claimed a fan.

Orel Hershiser's comment stemmed from the Astros' cheating scandal, where they stole signs on their way to their first World Series title in 2017 after beating the Dodgers in the Fall Classic.

Ad

Dave Roberts reflects on Ben Casparius' outing after Orel Hershiser's controversial take

While Orel Hershiser had a controversial take on the Astros taking it to Ben Casparius on Friday, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts felt his starting pitcher just wasn't good enough on the day.

“I don’t think Ben was good tonight,” Roberts said.

While Casparius, who conceded six earned runs in three innings, was poor from the mound, reliever Noah Davis had it worse as he was hammered for 10 runs in 1 1/3 innings. All of Davis' runs came in a blistering sixth inning from Houston that propelled them to a historic win.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Chaitanya Prakash Chaitanya Prakash is an editor who covers US Sports at Sportskeeda. His first brush with sportswriting was in 2012 when the greatest football manager of all time, Sir Alex Ferguson, bid farewell to the beautiful game.



Although having started out professionally as a cricket writer in 2022, Chaitanya's curiosity and indiscriminate interest in all sports in general eventually introduced him to America's favorite pastime.



While Chaitanya's favorite player from the current crop is the dynamic Venezuelan Ronald Acuna Jr., his all-time favorite, however, is Pedro Martinez, for his self-belief and consistency. He also rates Jose Bautista's iconic bat flip in 2015 as his favorite moment in baseball history.



Chaitanya specializes in reporting on technical aspects of the game or analyzing patterns behind specific plays. He also likes pondering over players' self-assessments following the conclusion of a game as it helps him get an idea of how they think about the sport in general.



When not cheering for his favorites across sports, Chaitanya likes being transported to the past through a good war documentary or a historical documentary in general. Know More