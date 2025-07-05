  • home icon
  "One of the biggest crybabies" - Fans furious after ex-Dodgers pitcher Orel Hershisher brings up Astros' cheating scandal in stunning Houston win

"One of the biggest crybabies" - Fans furious after ex-Dodgers pitcher Orel Hershisher brings up Astros' cheating scandal in stunning Houston win

By Chaitanya Prakash
Modified Jul 05, 2025 14:52 GMT
MLB: Houston Astros at Los Angeles Dodgers - Source: Imagn
Fans furious after ex-Dodgers pitcher Orel Hershisher brings up Astros' cheating scandal in stunning Houston win - Source: Imagn

The Los Angeles Dodgers hold the best record in baseball this season. But the reigning World Series winners were far from their best in their shocking 18-1 loss against the Houston Astros on Friday.

The 18-1 loss in the series opener was the worst defeat for the hosts at Dodger Stadium in franchise history. While the NL West leaders were completely outplayed in the contest, former Dodgers pitcher Orel Hershiser made a controversial statement.

In the third inning of the game, after a double from Astros outfielder Cam Smith off Ben Casparius, Hershiser reminded viewers of Houston's cheating scandal from 2017 with a controversial claim.

“I don’t want to open an old wound, but in some ways they’re swinging at these breaking balls like they know what is coming,” Hershiser said. “That’s not a bad pitch. It’s really a very good pitch. Low and away, probably would have ended up by the ankles if it would have made it past the bat.”
Fans lashed out at the former Dodgers pitcher for his comment.

"They’re swinging at the breaking balls…like they’re hanging," lashed out a fan.
"After the great Koufax-Drysdale team, the Dodgers became constant whiners. Hershiser, one of the biggest crybabies of them all" wrote another fan.
"Cope Orel," mocked a fan
"Really, come on man. This is fucking sad. What a bunch a fucking pussies. You got your ass whipped," a fan wrote.
"Well ….. that’s an expected response when getting spanked!" Claimed a fan.

Orel Hershiser's comment stemmed from the Astros' cheating scandal, where they stole signs on their way to their first World Series title in 2017 after beating the Dodgers in the Fall Classic.

Dave Roberts reflects on Ben Casparius' outing after Orel Hershiser's controversial take

While Orel Hershiser had a controversial take on the Astros taking it to Ben Casparius on Friday, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts felt his starting pitcher just wasn't good enough on the day.

“I don’t think Ben was good tonight,” Roberts said.

While Casparius, who conceded six earned runs in three innings, was poor from the mound, reliever Noah Davis had it worse as he was hammered for 10 runs in 1 1/3 innings. All of Davis' runs came in a blistering sixth inning from Houston that propelled them to a historic win.

bell-icon Manage notifications