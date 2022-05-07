“One of my favorite books of all time is 'The Winner Within' by Pat Riley” - Alex Rodriguez draws inspiration from Los Angeles Lakers legend Pat Riley

Alex Rodriguez recently opened up about some of his favorite books of all time, one of which is "The Winner Within," authored by the legendary NBA figure, Pat Riley. Pat Riley has been a coach on the floor and an executive in the front office for teams like the Los Angeles Lakers and Miami Heat.

The book "The Winner Within" is a guidebook on how to maximize personal success and potential and how to be a team player in all walks of life. This comes as no surprise from the New York Yankees legend Alex Rodriguez, who would excel as a teammate in both his playing career and professional business career.

The potential Hall of Famer shared information about his favorite book via Twitter, seen below.

"Who remembers these? What book should I listen to next?" - @ Alex Rodriguez

The lessons from Pat Riley's book are timeless and give us an insight into the mindset of the 22-year MLB veteran.

Alex Rodriguez has had immense success in his post-playing career

After retiring from a professional sport, many players find it difficult to achieve a similar level of success outside of the game, but this New York Yankees legend has proven himself in the business world. With the success of his broadcasting career, A-Rod remains involved in the game he loves so dearly.

The man who began his career with the Seattle Mariners has found success in the business world with A-ROD Corp. This company makes investments in start-up companies as well as real estate. They also produce podcasts and internet content, usually featuring their famous founder.

There is one achievement that still eludes the longtime third baseman, the Hall of Fame. Alex would love to be inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame, but after his suspension for PED use in 2014, that seems unlikely. Given the voters' stance on Barry Bonds, it is likely Rodriguez will not be granted the honor that he longs for.

Bob Nightengale reported the quote from the three-time MVP in regard to the Hall of Fame via Twitter.

Bob Nightengale @BNightengale Alex Rodriguez tells @ChadHartmanShow that he holds out hope on Hall of Fame chances: "I put my best foot forward, and my worst foot forward. Regardless of what comes out, I pray that one day my daughters and my mother get to see me walk into the Hall of Fame.'' Alex Rodriguez tells @ChadHartmanShow that he holds out hope on Hall of Fame chances: "I put my best foot forward, and my worst foot forward. Regardless of what comes out, I pray that one day my daughters and my mother get to see me walk into the Hall of Fame.''

The lessons that were learned from Pat Riley's book helped shape a baseball player into a business mogul, and what better endorsement could you hope for. The 14-time All-Star was an inspiration during his playing career, and remains one now years after his retirement from the MLB.

