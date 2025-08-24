  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • "One more game in front of a sold-out crowd." - 2x All-Star catcher gets emotional after “dream come true” game with Savannah Bananas

"One more game in front of a sold-out crowd." - 2x All-Star catcher gets emotional after “dream come true” game with Savannah Bananas

By Harshita Jain
Modified Aug 24, 2025 11:18 GMT
MLB: JUL 27 Cubs at White Sox - Source: Getty
MLB: JUL 27 Cubs at White Sox - Source: Getty

The Savannah Bananas brought 2x All-Star catcher A. J. Pierzynski back to the mound at Guaranteed Rate Field on Aug. 17, creating a memorable throwback moment for his White Sox fans. Pierzynski, who spent eight seasons with the Sox and helped lead them to the 2005 World Series title, took part in a babies' race.

Ad

The Savannah Bananas are a barnstorming exhibition team, a theatrical version of baseball featuring dancing umpires and styled pitchers with wild twists. A crowd of nearly 40,000 fans packed the ballpark to witness the spectacle of “banana ball,” and the game, with Pierzynski’s former teammate No. 56 Buehrle, added to the fun.

A.J. Pierzynski shared a series of images on his social media account, featuring a glimpse of the game, dressed in the Savannah Bananas uniform. In one frame, he was seen with Buehrle, the 2005 White Sox series champion, posing with a radiant smile.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

One frame showed coach Robert Anthony Cruz, while the other displayed the scoreboard tribute to the two-time All-Star pitcher that read: “A.J. Pierzynski, Chicago White Sox, 2005–2012.”

He wrote a heartfelt caption:

Ad
"Every athlete wants one more game in front of a sold-out crowd, especially with one of your favorite teammates of all time! THANK YOU @thesavbananas and @thefirefighters for making that come true at Rate Field! Those guys can play some amazing ⚾️. And a last clip of the match where both teams hugged each other after the game. @whitesox fans are the best there is; this moment with all of you meant the world to me. THANK YOU ALL.
Ad

In the final clip, the night ended with both teams hugging and dancing on the mound, capturing the spirit of fun that defines Bananas' barnstorming tour.

"The kids love it,": A.J. Pierzynski reflects on his heartfelt experience with the Savannah Bananas

MLB: JUL 27 Cubs at White Sox - Source: Getty
MLB: JUL 27 Cubs at White Sox - Source: Getty

Savannah defeated the Firefighters with a 3-2 score. Savannah was a former college team from Georgia that now manages a barnstorming tour across the country for professional baseball and football.

Ad

During the Savannah Bananas game, 2X All-Star catcher A.J. Pierzynski shared his thoughts on the spectacle. While speaking to Block Club Chicago, Pierzynski said:

"I wouldn’t say this reminded me of the World Series," he added, "But I mean, the crowd was into every pitch."

He also praised the Bananas' impact on the new generation of fans:

"But this is awesome for baseball… the kids love it.”

The night featured much more, like a choreographed dance routine, a surprise Chance the Rapper mini concert, and even an inevitable Mike Ditka impersonator taking the field.

About the author
Harshita Jain

Harshita Jain

Harshita Jain is an enthusiastic U.S. sports division writer with a passion for bringing live games to life through words. She analyzes key elements of high-stakes moments, breaking down game-changing rules that shift momentum. A philosophy graduate, Harshita brings depth and insight to her analysis. She delivers sharp and engaging coverage, whether it’s the Stanley Cup Playoffs, the intense drama of the Super Bowl, or the thrilling buzzer-beaters of the NBA Finals. Her unique storytelling style captivates audiences. When she is not working, she enjoys soccer and often plays badminton in her backyard.

Know More
Edited by Neha
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications