"One more game in front of a sold-out crowd." - 2x All-Star catcher gets emotional after “dream come true” game with Savannah Bananas

The Savannah Bananas brought 2x All-Star catcher A. J. Pierzynski back to the mound at Guaranteed Rate Field on Aug. 17, creating a memorable throwback moment for his White Sox fans. Pierzynski, who spent eight seasons with the Sox and helped lead them to the 2005 World Series title, took part in a babies' race.The Savannah Bananas are a barnstorming exhibition team, a theatrical version of baseball featuring dancing umpires and styled pitchers with wild twists. A crowd of nearly 40,000 fans packed the ballpark to witness the spectacle of "banana ball," and the game, with Pierzynski's former teammate No. 56 Buehrle, added to the fun.A.J. Pierzynski shared a series of images on his social media account, featuring a glimpse of the game, dressed in the Savannah Bananas uniform. In one frame, he was seen with Buehrle, the 2005 White Sox series champion, posing with a radiant smile.One frame showed coach Robert Anthony Cruz, while the other displayed the scoreboard tribute to the two-time All-Star pitcher that read: "A.J. Pierzynski, Chicago White Sox, 2005–2012."He wrote a heartfelt caption: "Every athlete wants one more game in front of a sold-out crowd, especially with one of your favorite teammates of all time! THANK YOU @thesavbananas and @thefirefighters for making that come true at Rate Field! Those guys can play some amazing ⚾️. And a last clip of the match where both teams hugged each other after the game. @whitesox fans are the best there is; this moment with all of you meant the world to me. THANK YOU ALL.In the final clip, the night ended with both teams hugging and dancing on the mound, capturing the spirit of fun that defines Bananas' barnstorming tour."The kids love it,": A.J. Pierzynski reflects on his heartfelt experience with the Savannah BananasSavannah defeated the Firefighters with a 3-2 score. Savannah was a former college team from Georgia that now manages a barnstorming tour across the country for professional baseball and football.During the Savannah Bananas game, 2X All-Star catcher A.J. Pierzynski shared his thoughts on the spectacle. While speaking to Block Club Chicago, Pierzynski said:"I wouldn't say this reminded me of the World Series," he added, "But I mean, the crowd was into every pitch."He also praised the Bananas' impact on the new generation of fans:"But this is awesome for baseball… the kids love it."The night featured much more, like a choreographed dance routine, a surprise Chance the Rapper mini concert, and even an inevitable Mike Ditka impersonator taking the field.