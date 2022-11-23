Wedding bells for MLB shortstop Dansby Swanson, who is all set to marry his lady-love, Mallory Pugh. Swanson proposed to Pugh in December 2021, and the couple recently announced that they will marry in a month. With an adorable black and white picture featuring himself and Pugh, Swanson broke the news of their wedding.

Swanson shared a photo of the two, in which Pugh is seen flashing her large diamond ring.

"One month away ❤️" - Dansby Swanson

Pugh, a member of the USWNT who won the FIFA World Cup in 2019, also posted a stunning picture sharing the same news.

"so soon 🖤🤍📸: @m_howellsmedia" – Mallory Pugh

Dansby, a free agent now, got down on one knee to propose to Pugh in front of the festive house.

"Life ain’t good. It’s freaking great! ❤️(and Miss B approves)📸 @m_howellsmedia" – Dansby Swanson

After Swanson proposed, the couple boarded a private plane with friends and traveled to Miami.

Dansby Swanson won a championship title in the 2021 World Series

Swanson played in the MLB for the Atlanta Braves while the Arizona Diamondbacks selected him in the 2015 MLB draft. Swanson's 2018 season was plagued by wrist and hand injuries, and a bruised heel forced him to miss a month of the 2019 season.

Swanson had a productive 2020, posting a career-high.274 batting average and ranking third in the MLB with 49 runs scored. In 2021, he led the Braves to their first World Series victory since 1995.

"Run it back ATL🎬 @ryan_hurst @allthingsloyal" - Dansby Swanson

Swanson was the lone Atlanta-born rookie chosen for the Braves' Opening Day roster in 2017. He was, however, sent to Triple-A in July as a result of his offensive and defensive issues.

Pugh represents the Chicago Red Stars of the National Women's Soccer League as an American soccer player (NWSL).

Germany v United States - Women's International Friendly

Prior to turning 20 years old, she set the USWNT record for most assists. She achieved 10 career assists, making history for the USWNT's youngest player to do so.

"One Nation. One Team. Check out the new United States National Team Kit. Get yours today exclusively on nike.com and ussoccer.com. Available globally 9.21 #TeamNike" – Mallory Pugh

Pugh, who was 17 years old, became the USWNT's youngest player ever to be selected and take part in an Olympic qualification competition in January 2016.

