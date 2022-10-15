"One time he talked about, ‘I should just kill myself'" - Flashback to when former MLB manager Terry Collins spoke about Matt Harvey's suicidal tendencies during the Eric Kay trial

Former New York Mets manager Terry Collins once acknowledged that MLB player Matt Harvey had discussed his suicidal thoughts. This happened, according to Collins, when the two were in Queens during former Los Angeles Angels staffer Eric Kay’s trial.

Collins told the “New York Post”:

“Again, it’s Matt, and one time he talked about, ‘I should just kill myself’ … You try to deal with it the best you can. We certainly tried to get him help, get him some assistance.”

Former New York Giants running back Tiki Barber disclosed, on the “Tiki & Tierney show," that he saw Harvey "hammered" in Manhattan. It was often in the middle of the day. Fans also recalled Matt Harvey's now-infamous "nosebleed" game.

"Suddenly Matt Harvey’s bloody nose shifts from a fond, badass memory to the exact picture of his downfall and the Mets incompetence" – KFC

Collins has managed many teams in the MLB, including the Houston Astros and the Mets, among others. He currently serves as a baseball analyst for the Mets.

Terry Collins said Matt Harvey needed mental health treatment

The New York Post first questioned Collins about his revelations regarding Harvey's drug use and whether he was surprised after hearing Matt Harvey's name. He gave a devastating response.

“The answer is, probably not,” Collins told The Post.

“There was a testing program going on throughout Major League Baseball. We weren’t allowed to do any of our own stuff. There were accusations that were being thrown around the clubhouse, for sure, but I had no proof of it at all. I can just tell you what guys were saying,” Collins added.

Tyler Skaggs, who played for the Arizona Diamondbacks and Los Angeles Angels, was found dead in his bed in a Texas hotel room on July 1, 2019. He was 27.

The incident happened just a few hours before the Angels were set to play a game against the Texas Rangers. According to a toxicology report that was later made public, he had oxycodone and fentanyl in his system at the time of his death, which was classified as an accident.

Ex-LA Angels employee Kay was sentenced to federal prison in connection with Skaggs' overdose death case.

Eric Kay was sentenced to 22 years

Kay was sentenced in federal prison in connection with the overdose death of pitcher Skaggs in 2019, reports ESPN.

The Skaggs family expressed appreciation for the choice in a statement that read:

"We are very grateful to everyone who worked so hard to investigate and prosecute Eric Kay. Today's sentencing isn't about the number of years the defendant received. The real issue is holding accountable the people who are distributing the deadly drug fentanyl."

Five professional athletes who played in the major leagues testified throughout the trial that Kay had given them oxycodone tablets at various times between 2017 and 2019, which are the years for which Kay was accused of purchasing pills and giving them to athletes at Angel Stadium. It is clear from the testimony and court documents that Kay used the drugs personally.

"Former Angels employee Eric Kay was sentenced to 22 years in federal prison Tuesday for providing pitcher Tyler Skaggs the drugs that led to his overdose death in Texas." – ESPN

Harvey, also known as The Dark Knight, is a pitcher in the Baltimore Orioles organization. He previously played for various teams, including the New York Mets, among others.

In May, it was announced that Matt Harvey was suspended for a span of 60 games for distribution of a banned substance.

