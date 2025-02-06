  • home icon
  "One year rental and then it's Vladimir Guerrero Jr. season" - Fans react as Pete Alonso re-signs with New York Mets for $54,000,000

By Chaitanya Prakash
Modified Feb 06, 2025
New York Mets defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers 7-3 to win game 2 of the NLCS. - Source: Getty
Fans react as Pete Alonso re-signs with New York Mets for $54,000,000. - Source: Getty

Pete Alonso's free agency has concluded as the All-Star slugger has reunited with the New York Mets on a reported two-year deal on Wednesday. The contract is reportedly worth $54 million.

According to multiple sources, the two-year deal has an opt-out after the 2025 season. He will earn $30 million in the upcoming season with a $24 million salary for 2026 if he stays with the Mets.

MLB fans reacted to the former Rookie of the Year returning to New York with a fan speculating about his contract.

"One year rental and then it’s Vlad season bby," wrote a fan.

Mets fans were over the moon with the return of the fan favorite.

"What a day today has been! Welcome back Pete!!!!," wrote a fan.
"This is going to be a nightmare lineup for any pitcher. 1.Lindor 2.Vientos 3.Soto 4.Alonso 5.Nimmo," an excited Mets fan wrote.

Other fans poked fun at Alonso and his agent Scott Boras, who reportedly rejected a massive extension from the Mets last year.

"Full surrender by Boras & Alonso... @StevenACohen2 & Stearns won... #LGM #Mets."
"He’s back! But holy shit he screwed himself out of so much money lol," wrote a fan.

