"Only Garret would talk shit on what should've been Ball 4" "ironic both they as**s got traded" - MLB world reacts to Javier Baez and Amir Garrett's ongoing dispute

There's nothing better than premium-grade beef. In this instance, another has been reignited in the MLB world. Javier Baez and Amir Garrett are two players who are well-acquainted with one another, especially during their time in the National League.

Baez and Garrett are well-known for being the most emotional and expressive players on the field. The two used to lock horns in the National League Central when Baez played for the Cubs and Garrett played for the Reds.

The pair's saga now finds itself in MLB's American League Central as Baez now suits up for the Detroit Tigers. Garrett, meanwhile, represents the Kansas City Royals.

Jomboy Media @JomboyMedia The Javier Báez and Amir Garrett beef will not end The Javier Báez and Amir Garrett beef will not end https://t.co/SsqEXkqt3z

In today's game, the two butted heads again, but indirectly. With two men on base and two outs, Garrett struck out Tigers rookie Riley Greene. The call made by home plate umpire C.B. Bucknor can be argued as a ball four; instead, it was called strike three.

🌸Griffy Boi🌸 @griffy__boi @JomboyMedia Only Garret would talk shit on what should've been Ball 4. Oh well, Riley Greene walked the Royals off anyway, so they got the last laugh lmao @JomboyMedia Only Garret would talk shit on what should've been Ball 4. Oh well, Riley Greene walked the Royals off anyway, so they got the last laugh lmao

Amir Garrett, known for his in-game passion and antics, proceeded to celebrate getting the out. Javier Baez took exception and shouted back at Garrett. After all, the shortstop was on deck before Greene struck out.

The following inning, the two kept jawing at each other, much to the entertainment of the MLB sphere once more.

MLB fans on Twitter sound off on Javier Baez and Amir Garrett's continuing beef

The MLB universe is familiar with these two players having a go at each other. A fine has been made against Baez for taunting Garrett during the former's playing days in Chicago.

Luke #SellTheTeamBob @LEDLuke @JomboyMedia Never understood why Baez hates emotion when he's one of the most emotional players on the planet. @JomboyMedia Never understood why Baez hates emotion when he's one of the most emotional players on the planet.

The shortstop has the upper hand on the in-game statistics between the two. He is 4-for-8 with three homers, seven RBIs and a walk against two strikeouts.

Mo Leland @MoLeland42069 @MikeKingEnjoyer . Literally ran away from Schwarber one time with his tail tucked. @JomboyMedia At what? Not at baseball, considering Baez has always owned him... probably not at fighting either. I don't think Garrett can fight. Missed every single punch he threw vs the Pirates. Literally ran away from Schwarber one time with his tail tucked. @MikeKingEnjoyer @JomboyMedia At what? Not at baseball, considering Baez has always owned him... probably not at fighting either. I don't think Garrett can fight. Missed every single punch he threw vs the Pirates 😂. Literally ran away from Schwarber one time with his tail tucked.

In terms of getting slapped with a heavier punishment, the reliever gets the award. He was handed a five-game suspension back in May 2021 for a dust-up with the Cubs' dugout after he taunted them.

MLB fans have partisan opinions about the two players, with some taking Baez's side, while others are supporting Garrett.

Dandaman @DanielOcasio23 @JomboyMedia Garrett has a 5.85 ERA and still talks. @JomboyMedia Garrett has a 5.85 ERA and still talks.

While others were arguing that one player had the upper hand on the other, some were just amused by the altercation.

aarond23 @aarond23 @JomboyMedia New All Star event Amir vs Javy Live ABs @JomboyMedia New All Star event Amir vs Javy Live ABs

In today's game, however, El Mago and his Detroit Tigers had the last laugh as rookie Riley Greene hit a walk-off solo shot for Detroit. This put Detroit past Kansas City, 4-3.

