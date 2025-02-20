"Only the manager because they traded for Alex Rodriguez"; "Should have been fired" - MLB fans react as Yankees extend Aaron Boone's contract

The New York Yankees have kept another major part of their World Series run from last season together, extending the contract of manager Aaron Boone. The veteran manager from LaMesa, California agreed to a two-year contract which will keep him with New York through the 2027 season.

The club decided to pick up Aaron Boone's contract option for the 2025 season, however his future beyond this upcoming campaign remained in question. It has been a mixed tenure with the club for Boone. Despite sitting 7th in all-time managerial wins for the Yankees, Boone has been underfire for the past few seasons due to the team underperforming.

There is a chance that the team may have considered moving on from Boone at the end of the year, however, the fact that the team made it to the World Series in 2024 likely extended his tenure. Unsurprisingly, after the news broke that the team had decided to extend Boone, a number of fans took to social media to share their opinions on the move, with some believing that it was a mistake.

"Should have been fired after Game 5. Oh, well.." - One fan shared.

"You've got to be kidding me" - Another fan posted on social media.

"One of the reasons I did not buy season tickets…." - One more added.

The New York Yankees have made a number of significant roster moves this offseason, including the acquisitions of Devin Williams, Cody Bellinger, Paul Goldschmidt, and Max Fried. The roster is arguably stronger than last season, which puts more pressure on Aaron Boone to succeed, especially with plenty of fans doubting his ability to do so.

"This dude is literally only the manager because he hit that walk off and then blew his knee so they traded for ARod. lol" - One fan shared online.

"Get ya somebody that loves Aaron Boone like Yankees ownership!" - Another fan posted.

"The rest of baseball is thrilled" - One more added.

Aaron Boone announced that Marcus Stroman will be the team's first starting pitcher in Spring Training

Although there could be some stress behind the scenes for Boone given the uncertainty of his contract, it did not distract him, as it was business as usual for the veteran manager. The New York Yankees will begin their 2025 Spring Training on Friday with Marcus Stroman already being announced as the team's first starter of the preseason.

Boone announced that Marcus Stroman will get the ball first this spring for the New York Yankees and will square-off against the Tampa Bay Rays. The veteran starter raised eyebrows last week by delaying his arrival at team training camp, but now he will be task with the team's first start. It will be interesting to see how things play out for Stroman, who has been linked in trade rumors all offseason.

