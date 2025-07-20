  • home icon
  "Only took 3 years to do it" - MLB fans put a damper on Anthony Volpe's first multi-homer that powered Yankees' comeback win vs. Braves

"Only took 3 years to do it" - MLB fans put a damper on Anthony Volpe's first multi-homer that powered Yankees' comeback win vs. Braves

By Krutik Jain
Published Jul 20, 2025 07:29 GMT
MLB: New York Yankees at Atlanta Braves - Source: Imagn
MLB fans put a damper on Anthony Volpe's first multi-homer that powered Yankees' comeback win vs. Braves - Source: Imagn

New York Yankees star Anthony Volpe had a hot bat in Saturday's game against the Atlanta Braves. He had his first multi-home run game of his career, going 2-for-4 with two homers and four RBI in a 12-9 victory at Truist Park.

Volpe launched his first home run, a two-run shot, in the fifth inning against Wander Suero. Then in the eighth inning, he tied the game with his solo shot off Dylan Lee.

Thanks to Volpe's two home runs and a two-out grand slam from Trent Grisham in the ninth inning, the Yankees registered a comeback victory on the road.

However, fans put a damper on Volpe's performance, surprised that he needed three years in the MLB to achieve this feat. One fan believes circumstances played in his favor. The fan wrote:

"Only took stealing signs, a terrible pitcher, and 3 years to do it"
One fan said that it will be his first and last multi-homer game of his career.

One fan took a shot at Volpe's barrel rate, saying:

"Also his first career game with 3+ barrels!"

Another fan exclaimed surprise, writing:

"Bro what he’s been in the league for 3 years and never had one."

Another fan chimed in:

"Clearly he’s not a home run hitter then."
“LMFAO,” a fan wrote.

Anthony Volpe's two home run performance shuts up critics

Anthony Volpe was struggling at the plate coming into this game. He was only able to manage four hits from his last 33 at-bats, resulting in a dismal batting average of .121.

With the trade deadline approaching, many analysts asked the Yankees front office to move him. However, this performance will likely carry weight and shut down trade rumors surrounding Volpe.

After the game, Volpe was asked whether this performance was important in terms of criticism surrounding his production.

"I go through the team. So when we win, I'm happy," Volpe said. "When we lose, I'm not. So anything other than that—I know what I’ve got to do. I have high standards for myself, and any of the stuff on the outside doesn't even come close to the standard I hold myself to.
"So I mean, even nights like tonight, on a good night, you still know you’ve got to go right back to work. Good or bad, nothing changes from that."

The Yankees will take many positives from this game, especially when it comes to Anthony Volpe's batting. It remains to be seen if this multi-homer game unlocks his potential in the coming games.

Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.

A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.

A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking.

Edited by Dipayan Moitra
