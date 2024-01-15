"Only way to fight jet lag is with a lot of espresso" - Kate Upton shares savvy tips for tackling hectic travel hours in ultimate comfort and style

Kate Upton lives a life of constant change, travel and adjustment. Regarded as one of the most beautiful women on the planet to this day, the 31-year-old is always keen to ensure she has the proper mechanisms in place to keep things sane.

Ever since her teenage years, Upton has been hard at work cultivating her career as a world-famous model. She has featured on the cover of publications like GQ, Vanity Fair, and the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue, and there can be no doubting that travel comprises a large amount of Upton's time.

"The only way to fight jet lag is with a lot of espresso (and croissants)" - kateupton

On January 15, Kate Upton posted a picture on her Instagram account captioned, "the only way to fight jet lag is with a lot of espresso (and croissants)." Included in the post was a rather vogue depiction of the Michigan-native lounging back on a couch, maintaining her sensible style even in the face of ostensible fatigue.

Since 2017, Upton has been married to Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander, and has been mother to their daughter, Genevieve, since 2018. In her capacity as Verlander's wife, she and Genevieve have often been spotted in the stand cheering on their MVP father.

Kate Upton and Justin Verlander were married at a lavish private ceremony in Tuscany, Italy in November 2017. The breathtaking scenes came mere days after Verlander's Astros defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers to win the World Series that year.

"Kate Upton asked if she wants Justin Verlander to retire “I love watching my husband do what he loves” - Gifdsports

In addition to modelling and mothering, Upton herself remains busy. Earlier this year, she took up a role as an ambassador for Vosa Spirits. Vosa is a Michigan-based company that manufactures and distributes a line of fruity canned cocktails.

Being on the move is a way of life for Kate Upton

For some time now, Upton's life has consisted of jetting between events where she is in high demand. As such, it is only reasonable to expect that she has concocted a regimen and routine for dealing with the inevitable jet lag that comes with a lifestyle like hers.

With neither her or Justin Verlander's careers over yet, there is likely a lot more travel to be done between the pair. Thankfully, her fans can rest assured that espressos and croissants will keep Kate Upton looking as fresh and beautiful as ever.

