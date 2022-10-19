Kansas City Royals All-Star pitcher Zack Greinke attended the Astros/Mariners game in Seattle on Saturday with his wife Emily Greinke and their two children. Greinke, who wore a bucket hat and a hoodie from Bass Pro Shops, went the full 382 minutes without being recognized.

Emily and the kids wore Mariners apparel to show their support for their "best friends" Robbie and Taylor Ray. The Greinke children were decked out in Robbie Ray shirts and hats, while Emily wore a Mariners shirt.

Emily posted a series of pictures and videos from the game.

"FIRST MLB game in the stands for this guy! ⚾️Had the best time taking the boys to Seattle to cheer our friends on for a long 18 innings! Only Zack could fly under the radar with his fishing hat and bass pro sweatshirt all day 😂 P.S. our love for our best friends does not change the love we will always have for our Astros friends too!!" - Emily Greinke

From 2016 to 2019, Zack Greinke and Ray were teammates with the Diamondbacks. In 2019, Greinke was traded to Houston. They had their best season as a team in 2017, when the DBacks advanced to the NLDS before being swept by the Dodgers. Both pitchers finished in the top seven in Cy Young voting.

Zack Greinke is a pitcher for the Kansas City Royals

Zack Greinke began his MLB career with the Kansas City Royals. He has since played for the Milwaukee Brewers, Los Angeles Dodgers, Arizona Diamondbacks, and Houston Astros.

After Greinke earned the Gatorade National Player of the Year Award in 2001 as a senior in high school, the Royals selected him with the sixth overall pick in the first round of the 2002 MLB draft. He started up in the minors before making his MLB debut in 2004. His struggles with depression and anxiety in 2005 and 2006 almost cost him his career, and he missed the majority of the 2006 campaign.

After making a comeback in 2007 as a reliever, he joined the starting rotation in 2008 and went on to become one of the best pitchers in the league. In addition to playing in the MLB All-Star Game that year, he also won the American League Cy Young Award and had the best earned run average in the majors.

"Running into the off season like...😍 One of the most memorable seasons in the books. Bode, Griffin, and Jordy maybe had the best 7 months of their lives. We are so proud of you #23 you still got it! #togetherroyal"– Emily Greinke

Greinke is a committed competitor who is frequently praised by teammates for being exceptional in both talent and character. He has won six Gold Glove Awards and six All-Star selections.

