"Opening Day is in jeopardy" - Cubs manager Craig Counsell admits Jameson Taillon's back issues could force him to miss extended period

The Chicago Cubs are having a tough injury-riddled spring training. Many of their key players are dealing with injuries, the most recent being star ace Jameson Taillon.

On Saturday, the righty left the spring training match against the Colorado Rockies during pregame warmups due to a back injury.

Cubs manager Craig Counsell expressed his concern about Taillon’s situation, even acknowledging the possibility that he may not be able to be ready for Opening day.

In reference to Counsell’s statements, Sahadev Sharma of The Athletic wrote on X:

“Counsell said Jameson Taillon's back is basically feeling the same as yesterday. Wasn't the improvement they hoped for, so they'll run more tests. Opening Day is in jeopardy, but there doesn't seem to be concern for a "long-term absence.'''

Taillon’s injury doesn’t seem to be healing, leading to the need for further tests. However, the franchise doesn’t think that the right-hander will be out for an extended period of time due to this injury.

“Look, you never want to lose a player. You never want to even consider it. I don’t think this is a long term absence for Jamo, so it’s not really one of those concerns,” Craig Counsell said (via MLB.com).

The 32-year-old has signed a four year contract worth $68 million with the Cubs in 2023. Last season, he had an 8-10 record with a 4.84 ERA in 30 appearances including 29 starts and 140 strikeouts.

Jameson Taillon’s absence may cause the Cubs to explore other internal options

If Jameson Taillon is unable to make his comeback in time, the Chicago Cubs have some backup options to fill in for him. The franchise can consider adding Drew Smyly and young talents like Hayden Wesneski and Javier Assad to Taillon’s spot in his absence. These players can prove to be valuable additions in Taillon’s absence.

The Cubs’ rotation includes Justin Steele in the first spot, followed by veteran Kyle Hendricks and newcomer Shota Imanaga.

