Is there anything Baltimore Orioles catcher Adley Rutschman can't do well?

In high school, Rutschman was a talented baseball and football player. Along with being a gifted hitter and catcher (and an above average pitcher), the Oregon native also played linebacker, running back, and was a kicker on the football team. He eventually opted to pursue baseball at Oregon State, but that did not stop him from helping out the football team when called on.

Per a recent article in MLB, Rutschman shared an incredible story of the time he tackled two-time Pro Bowler Christian McCaffrey. Rutschman was a kicker at Oregon State when he found himself across the intimidating NFL star.

He has not heard from McCaffrey since that day, but was modest when asked if the running back knew it was him that pulled off the tackle.

"I'm sure he has no idea who I am," said Rutschman

In a one score game, Rutschman put his body on the line to come up with a vital play, a move his baseball coach probably would not approve of.

Here’s him kicking off and making a tackle on no other than Christian McCaffrey Random but just learned that Adley Rutschman played football in collegeHere’s him kicking off and making a tackle on no other than Christian McCaffrey pic.twitter.com/bhjtq3ppTI

"Random but just learned that Adley Rutschman played football in college. Here’s him kicking off and making a tackle on no other than Christian McCaffrey" - ZT

The tackle on McCaffrey was one of three tackles Rutschman made that season for the Beavers.

Oregon State's Adley Rutschman was selected as the first overall pick in 2019

Baltimore Orioles' Adley Rutschman follows through on a swing against the New York Yankees in Baltimore

Since being drafted as the first overall pick in 2019 by the Orioles, the hype surrounding Adley Rutschman has been continuous, and rightfully so.

The 24-year-old may have only played 200-odd MLB games but is already one of the league's most popular figures. Rutschman has exceeded expectations since his promotion to the majors and is thriving with an Orioles organization that is showing up the American League.

"Adley Rutschman makes it 5-0 Orioles, and this fan was HYPED! (via @MLB)" - FOX Sports: MLB

The switch-hitting catcher has been instrumental in the Orioles impressive 70-43 start. They currently have the best record in the AL. Brandon Hyde's team is currently holding a two-game lead over the Tampa Bay Rays.

This season, he is slashing .273/.372/.428 and has already racked up 15 home runs and 55 RBIs.

Perhaps the most impressive thing about Rutschman is his maturity and ability to read the game at a high level. Not since a young Johnny Bench entered the league in 1967, have we seen a catcher adapt to the big leagues with such ease.