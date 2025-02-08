Orioles All-Star gets flattering Alex Bregman comparison from MLB analyst

The Baltimore Orioles arguably have the best core of young players in the American League and the entire MLB. All-Star infielder Jordan Westburg is among the most promising talents on the Orioles' roster.

Westburg made his MLB debut for the Orioles in 2023 and followed his rookie season with a strong year in 2024 despite missing nearly two months of action due to a hand injury in July.

His strong year earned him a maiden All-Star call last season, and MLB Network's Top Ten Third Baseman for 2025 ranked him seventh-best in the league at that position. MLB analyst Mike Ferrin reflected on Westburg's ranking with a flattering comparison to two-time World Series winner Alex Bregman. He said on MLB Network Radio:

"I was most excited about seeing Jordan Westburg on that list and seeing as high as he was. I think that is a really underappreciated player, and there are a lot of similarities between him and Alex Bregman in terms of the intangibles, right?

"When you talk to people around the Orioles and what Westburg means, it sounds very similar to what it sounded like for Bregman. They're both SEC guys, right? Playing at big programs, played the high profile college guys, they do a lot of the same things."

Interestingly, Jordan Westburg was ranked one place behind Alex Bregman (sixth) on the list with Jose Ramirez, Rafael Devers, Manny Machado, Austin Riley and Matt Champman making the top five.

Jordan Westburg relives his indecisiveness from Orioles' 2024 Wild Card exit

Although Jordan Westburg had a strong season in 2024, the infielder is still hurting from their postseason exit against the Kansas City Royals. The 2024 AL Wild Card Series was a low-scoring affair as the Royals won Game 1 by a 1-0 scoreline and took the second 2-1.

Westburg recalled his fielding indecision from Game 2 that allowed the Royals to score the decisive run in the sixth inning.

“I guess what I’ve learned is that little moments make [up] a majority of winning plays of those games,” Westburg said. “I think back to the play I had on Bobby Witt Jr. I made a diving stop. Could I have gone to second maybe? I tried to go to first and get him, and that’s what made the difference in that game.

The All-Star infielder feels he has learned from his mistake and hopes to make the small moments count for the Orioles with aspirations of playing in the postseason again.

