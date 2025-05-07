Orioles, Cubs, Reds superstars predicted to rival Juan Soto's contract by MLB insider

The New York Mets made headlines last year after singing Juan Soto on a record-breaking $765 million deal. However, an MLB insider has predicted the blockbuster contract will be rivaled in the coming years by a few superstars.

MLB insider Jeff Passan, in his latest story for ESPN, shed light on the potential blockbuster deals that could rival Mets' contract for Juan Soto in the coming offseasons.

One of the potential mega deals predicted by Passan is for Chicago Cubs' Kyle Tucker. The Cubs outfielder avoided arbitration by signing a one-year deal with Chicago after his trade from the Houston Astros in the offseason. The All-Star outfielder is expected to command a contract ranging from $400 to $500 million in free agency.

Cincinnati Reds star Elly De La Cruz is another player who could potentially get a blockbuster deal. However, Passan feels that the electric infielder will need to display MVP-calibre performances to fetch a deal worth around $500 million.

However, the player closest to challenging Juan Soto's record deal is Baltimore Orioles superstar Gunnar Henderson, according to the insider. With age on his side, the All-Star shortstop could fetch a 12-14-year deal rivaling Soto's Mets contract. But Passan said the Orioles shortstop will need to be more consistent to get around the $600 million mark.

Cubs unlikely to retain Kyle Tucker beyond 2025 after reported contract valuation

Former Houston Astros star Kyle Tucker has made a strong start to the 2025 season with his new team. The Cubs outfielder is expected to hit free agency at the end of the season unless he signs an extension with Chicago.

Given Tucker's hot start to the season, the Cubs will need to break the bank if they want to keep hold of the former World Series winner beyond the ongoing season.

The reported $400 million deal for Tucker is more than double the Cubs franchise record deal for Jason Heyward, who signed a $184 million deal for eight years in 2015.

Tucker's camp is likely to demand a 10-year deal with a $40 million average annual value (AAV) after Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s $500 million extension with the Blue Jays.

