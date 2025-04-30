Orioles duo spotlighted by sportscaster amid Jackson Holliday, Adley Rutschman struggles

Orioles young stars Jackson Holliday and Adley Rutschman was recently put on blast for their poor form to open the 2025 seaso. Holliday is currently batting .247 with two home runs and eight RBIs while All-Star backstop Rutschman is almost at the Mendoza line with a .208 BA, four home runs, and eight RBI.

The pair's poor form is being cited by MLB sportscaster Chris Rose as one of the biggest factors in Baltimore's disastrous start to the new campaign. At the time of writing, the Orioles currently sit at the bottom of the American League East with an 11-18 record. The team has won just three of their last ten games and has incurred a -50 run differential.

"There are only two guys in Baltimore's offense that have carried them, Cedric Mullins and Ryan O'Hearn have both played exceptionally well ... Rutschman's OPS [meanwhile], is under .700. [Jackson] Holliday's [is] also under .700," said Rose. (28:40-28:51)

Rose, along with ex-MLB player Trevor Plouffe put the Orioles duo on blast on the recent episode of JM Baseball's Baseball Today podcast. Apart from their struggles at the plate, Rose also addressed the dismal pitching staff of the team that has failed to impress so far.

"They have a lot of issues, and we just mentioned the hitting. The pitching is the main problem. Worst ERA in baseball heading into Monday and the second fewest strikeouts." (29:05-29:15)

"I've just been really frustrated because I felt that they built the team right the right way and then they just didn't add the toppings. They just didn't do a good enough job." (29:20-29:37)

"They're getting a ton of grief from their fanbase with the guy in the duguout and the guy who's making the decisions on putting the roster together. It's so weird, they went from [being] a 100-win team a couple of years ago to where we are right now, it's been a remarkably slow start," (30:35-30:58)

Orioles' rough patch to start 2025

For two seasons running, the Baltimore Orioles have contended for postseason spots. In 2023, the team won the division after posting a 101-61 record. Although they were swept in the ALDS by eventual world champion Rangers, the future looked bright for the squad with their young core.

Last year, the team made it do the ALWC but fell to the Royals in two games. This year, however, leaves much to be desired.

The team's sluggish bats are currently in the bottom five in the league in terms of averages and counting stats. However, it's not actually the main issue as they own an MLB-worst 5.52 ERA, .292 BA to opposition, and are second-worst in earned runs given at 154.

