The ALDS opener between the Baltimore Orioles and the Texas Rangers turned out to be an intense affair, thanks to two relentless defenses.

Camden Park was bouncing for the first postseason game since 2016 and the loyal Orioles fans added to the electric atmosphere in Game 1 of the Division series.

While the Orioles' postseason push came on the back of some extraordinary performances from the young guns, it was the rookies from the Rangers who did the damage in the ALDS opener.

Evan Carter continued his red-hot postseason hitting streak as his RBI double helped the Ranger open up a 1-0 lead in the top of the fourth inning. It was a historic performance by the youngster in his third career postseason game.

But the Texas rookies weren't done just there as Josh Jung smoked a solo homer in the top of the sixth inning to widen the Rangers' lead in the series opener.

"Evan Carter has put together a historic start to his postseason by reaching base 10 times already in his first three career playoff games after being called up to the big leagues just a month ago"

The Orioles faithful were absolutely livid with the team's performance, especially the chances they missed during a hard-fought game.

Texas Rangers' under-fire bullpen delivers to topple the Orioles in ALDS opener

The home crowd were getting anxious with the visitors widening the lead, but that is when Anthony Santander's solo home run brought the Orioles to within one run of the Rangers.

Rangers' narrow lead was under severe threat with Aroldis Chapman struggling from the mound. However, the veteran pitcher held his nerve to see through the Orioles' late surge.

The much-maligned Rangers bullpen, which has suffered criticism throughout the regular season stood tall at the end as the Rangers clinched a narrow 3-2 victory in the ALDS opener against the Orioles in their own backyard.