Orioles' Felix Bautista spoils Felix Hernandez's Hall of Fame night, snaps Mariners' eight-game win streak

Felix Hernandez's Hall of Fame ceremony kicked off the evening's events, but it was another Felix, Felix Bautista, who stole the spotlight on the mound. Bautista's performance in the extra innings led to an impressive 1-0 victory for the Orioles at T-Mobile Park.

Felix Hernandez was coronated in a royal manner as the Mariners' one and only 'King Felix' became the eleventh person to be inducted into the Hall of Fame. Over his fifteen year spell in Seattle, the Venezuelan became a fan favourite as he led the Mariners charts in wins and strikeouts.

Thus, Hernandez was rightfully inducted into the Mariners Hall of Fame. Just like he would have hoped, Mariners starter George Kirby was solid on the mound as he went through nine scoreless innings to almost complete a shutout. However, there was no reply from their offence either as the game entered extra innings.

In the ninth, the Orioles brought in Felix Bautista who left no room for error as he closed out the innings. He initially gave away a two outs single with two outs in the ninth but the Mariners rally ended their as the runner was out trying to steal second base.

In the bottom of the tenth, Bautista was even more solid as he struck out the side including Julio Rodríguez and Eugenio Suárez. It gave him the win to improve to a 7-2 record. He is having a stellar season with an ERA of 1.92 and 31 saves. Earlier in the innings, Ryan Mountcastle's RBI single had given the Orioles the lead.

League leading Orioles come back to snap Mariners' eight-game win streak

The Orioles were hammered 2-9 in the series opener where the home team dominated both offence and defence. But their 1-0 victory will boost their spirits as they head to the series decider.

Baltimore improved to a 72-45 record whereas Seattle stayed 0.5 games of the third AL Wild Card spot with 63-43 record.