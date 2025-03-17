Orioles get key advice from Cole Tucker on optimizing Gunnar Henderson’s performance

Baltimore Orioles rising star Gunnar Henderson is planning to get healthy just in time for the Opening Day game against the Toronto Blue Jays, scheduled for March 27.

This is despite his mild right intercostal strain injury which he sustained in a Grapefruit League game last month, prompting him to be on the sidelines since Feb. 27. His remarks for return were met with a piece of advice from former first-round pick Cole Tucker. The former Angels outfielder advised the Orioles shortstop to prioritize health over Opening Day.

"He’s in spring training again, and he has another abdominal issue. I think if I were the Orioles, the smart thing to do would be to let this kid stay back, get some at-bats in extended spring training, let him lead off every inning, let him get his confidence up," Tucker said Sunday on MLB Network.

"So that, when he's back in Baltimore, you're getting the best version of Gunnar Henderson. He’s not behind the eight ball. He doesn’t start off the year hitting .100. If he showed you who he was last year and you can trust and depend on him as a key part of your team for the next ten years, I want him to be healthy at the start of his second season."

Despite Gunnar Henderson's desire to be in the lineup from Day 1, Tucker suggests that taking a more cautious approach now could pay dividends in the long run.

"I love that he wants to play on Opening Day—of course, he does. He’s a grinder. He’s a baseball guy. But I think he’d be better off missing it at this point," Tucker added.

Gunnar Henderson hopes to be in Toronto for Opening Day game

On Sunday, when reporters asked Gunnar Henderson if he would be in the Orioles Opening Day lineup, he responded in affirmation.

“That’s my plan,” Henderson said. “That’s what I’m hoping for.”

Since the injury, Wednesday marked Henderson's return to the batting cage at the Ed Smith Stadium complex.

"I’m on the right track, progressing," Henderson said. "It’s getting there. It’s a lot better than what it originally felt like."

Gunnar Henderson's injury situation follows a similar pattern of events from last season. In 2024, Henderson came into spring training camp with left oblique soreness. He played his first spring training game on Mar. 4 and made the Opening Day lineup. However, the shortstop did acknowledge that the situation is different from last year.

“This one is a little bit unique, in the sense of what I had happen last year. This one is just kind of lingering,” Henderson said. “Body was in a weird, awkward position whenever I caught the ball and then landed on it weird. Didn’t feel great.”

Baltimore faces a decision between getting him back on the field and ensuring he remains healthy for the long haul.

