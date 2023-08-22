Officials with the Baltimore Orioles attempted to deny that Kevin Brown, a MASN announcer, had been banned because of statements he made before a game in Tampa. However, John Angelos seemed to confirm as much in a recent interview. The Orioles banned Brown after deciding that his criticism of the team was too harsh, which sparked outrage.

The Orioles' CEO John Angelos appeared to recognize Brown's punishment during an interview with the New York Times, which sparked outrage from the baseball community as a whole over their conduct.

“Nothing like that is going to happen again,” Angelos said. “It shouldn’t have happened once.”

Additionally, Angelos stated that the organization was evaluating the internal procedure that resulted in Brown's disciplinary action and expressed his desire that the adored broadcaster would stay with the Orioles for a very long time.

Several weeks after the news broke, Brown, for his part, made a series of posts on X (formerly Twitter), stating that the issue had been "mischaracterized" and that he had a "wonderful relationship" with the team.

Before Brown returned to the team's broadcast booth, the messages generated a lot of skepticism online. Angelos expressed remorse over the fact that the team's concentration was diverted by the broadcasting controversy.

Kevin Brown's baseball career

The adored and currently suspended Brown earned a degree in broadcast journalism from Syracuse University's Newhouse School of Public Communications.

He started writing about baseball in 2010 and worked many seasons as the Syracuse Chiefs' director of broadcasting and public relations, calling both their radio and television broadcasts. The Washington Nationals' Triple-A affiliate are the Chiefs.

In addition to his responsibilities with the Orioles, Brown covers a variety of sports, such as the Little League World Series, NCAA Division I Hockey Championship and Women's College World Series.