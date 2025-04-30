Orioles legend Jim Palmer makes feelings known after Yankees thrashing

The Baltimore Orioles suffered their fourth loss in five games after a 15-3 at the hands of the New York Yankees in the second game of the series on Tuesday.

Ad

The Orioles, who took the series opener after surviving a late comeback by the Yankees, were no match for the AL East leaders in the second game. The Yankee's offense took the full toll on some lackluster pitching and defense from their AL rivals.

Following the devastating loss, in an already bleak start to the season, Orioles legend Jim Palmer made his feelings known with a post on X. The Hall of Famer tried to rally the deflated Orioles players after the blowout loss, writing:

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"This is my team too…FYI, I feel your pain.. a loss is a loss, even if it’s terribly one-sided. Win tomorrow , win the series.."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Palmer, a three-time Cy Young winner and three-time World Series winner with the Orioles in a decorated career of almost two decades, also highlighted the pitching concerns due to injuries.

"Two huge losses in the Eflin, Grayson Rodriguez injuries," Palmer wrote in reply to a query from a fan on the team's pitching. "Sugano has pitched great. Kremer knows how to pitch and has to get better. Done it before.

Ad

"Povich coming off a great start but has been inconsistent. Young got better in his 2nd start. Morton a disaster, and Gibson, one of my favorite people, trying to get in shape do he can compete."

Orioles starter Kyle Gibson took the punishment in Yankees' slugfest

Jim Palmer sighted the pitching issue that was evident on Tuesday. Kyle Gibson who started the game for the Orioles, was taken for nine runs in 3.2 innings. He conceded 11 hits, allowing two walks with two strikeouts in a forgettable start.

Gibson was under pump from the get-go as the Yankees hit three straight home runs to begin Tuesday's game. Trent Grisham went deep over the right field fence from the leadoff spot and Yankees captain Aaron Judge followed it with his ninth home run of the season on the very first pitch he saw from Gibson. Ben Rice followed with a home run to instigate a dominant start.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Chaitanya Prakash Chaitanya Prakash is an editor who covers US Sports at Sportskeeda. His first brush with sportswriting was in 2012 when the greatest football manager of all time, Sir Alex Ferguson, bid farewell to the beautiful game.



Although having started out professionally as a cricket writer in 2022, Chaitanya's curiosity and indiscriminate interest in all sports in general eventually introduced him to America's favorite pastime.



While Chaitanya's favorite player from the current crop is the dynamic Venezuelan Ronald Acuna Jr., his all-time favorite, however, is Pedro Martinez, for his self-belief and consistency. He also rates Jose Bautista's iconic bat flip in 2015 as his favorite moment in baseball history.



Chaitanya specializes in reporting on technical aspects of the game or analyzing patterns behind specific plays. He also likes pondering over players' self-assessments following the conclusion of a game as it helps him get an idea of how they think about the sport in general.



When not cheering for his favorites across sports, Chaitanya likes being transported to the past through a good war documentary or a historical documentary in general. Know More