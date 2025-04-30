Orioles legend Jim Palmer makes feelings known after Yankees thrashing

The Baltimore Orioles suffered their fourth loss in five games after a 15-3 at the hands of the New York Yankees in the second game of the series on Tuesday.
The Orioles, who took the series opener after surviving a late comeback by the Yankees, were no match for the AL East leaders in the second game. The Yankee's offense took the full toll on some lackluster pitching and defense from their AL rivals.
Following the devastating loss, in an already bleak start to the season, Orioles legend Jim Palmer made his feelings known with a post on X. The Hall of Famer tried to rally the deflated Orioles players after the blowout loss, writing:
"This is my team too…FYI, I feel your pain.. a loss is a loss, even if it’s terribly one-sided. Win tomorrow , win the series.."
Palmer, a three-time Cy Young winner and three-time World Series winner with the Orioles in a decorated career of almost two decades, also highlighted the pitching concerns due to injuries.
"Two huge losses in the Eflin, Grayson Rodriguez injuries," Palmer wrote in reply to a query from a fan on the team's pitching. "Sugano has pitched great. Kremer knows how to pitch and has to get better. Done it before.
"Povich coming off a great start but has been inconsistent. Young got better in his 2nd start. Morton a disaster, and Gibson, one of my favorite people, trying to get in shape do he can compete."
Orioles starter Kyle Gibson took the punishment in Yankees' slugfest
Jim Palmer sighted the pitching issue that was evident on Tuesday. Kyle Gibson who started the game for the Orioles, was taken for nine runs in 3.2 innings. He conceded 11 hits, allowing two walks with two strikeouts in a forgettable start.
Gibson was under pump from the get-go as the Yankees hit three straight home runs to begin Tuesday's game. Trent Grisham went deep over the right field fence from the leadoff spot and Yankees captain Aaron Judge followed it with his ninth home run of the season on the very first pitch he saw from Gibson. Ben Rice followed with a home run to instigate a dominant start.