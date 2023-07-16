Grayson Rodriguez, one of the most exciting prospects in baseball, will have the opportunity to prove his mettle on Monday. The powerful righty has been recalled to the majors and will be thrown right into the deep end against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The Baltimore Orioles' top pitching prospect is one of the brightest stars in an organization filled with talented young up-and-comers. The Orioles are known to give youth a chance and the 23-year-old Rodriguez will be looking to make a name for himself in the big leagues.

Per a recent article in the Baltimore Sun, manager Brandon Hyde spoke about Rodriguez's progress and what makes him such a dangerous pitcher.

"He’s throwing the ball extremely well with command down in Triple-A, and we’re excited for him to start tomorrow," said Hyde.

Hyde went on to say that the club was impressed with Rodriguez's progress in Triple-A and said the "reports have been awesome."

Pitcher Cole Irvin, who has started eight games for the Orioles this year, will be shifted to the bullpen.

Baltimore Orioles' Grayson Rodriguez was the 11th overall pick in the 2018 MLB draft

Starting pitcher Grayson Rodriguez acknowledges the crowd against the Tampa Bay Rays at Oriole Park at Camden Yards

There was a lot expected from Grayson Rodriguez, when the Orioles drafted him in the first round of the 2018 draft. He has worked his way up the ladder and made his MLB debut against the Texas Rangers on April 5 this year.

Rodriguez showed glimpses of what he can do in his first stint in the majors, but struggled overall. He finished with a 2-2 record and a 7.35 ERA. He had a 1.74 WHIP and gave up 58 hits over 45.1 innings.

The one positive was his ability to strikeout hitters. He finished with a strikeout per nine innings rate of 11.1.

The Baltimore Orioles are currently 57-35 and hanging on to second place in the extremely competitive American League East. A quality starting pitcher could be a huge asset for the team as they approach a vital stage of the season.

