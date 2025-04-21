Orioles manager makes feelings known after team's disastrous 24-2 loss against Reds

The Baltimore Orioles suffered one of the most humiliating losses in MLB history after they succumbed to the Cincinnati Reds, 24-2 on Sunday afternoon. After the game, skipper Brandon Hyde made his feelings known about the team's lackluster performance at home.

The O's gave up a mind-boggling 25 base hits and 24 earned runs to the Reds. Starter Charlie Morton started the contest by yielding seven earned runs on seven base hits as he was pulled after just 2 and 1/3 innings.

"[I] just wanted it to be over as fast as possible," said Hyde. (1:28-1:31)

Hyde shared his thoughts with the media after the embarrassing loss to the Reds. As a result of their defeat, the team also dropped their three-game set against Cincinnati and are now in fourth place in the competitive American League East with a 9-12 win-loss card.

The Orioles manager also opened up that he was actually keen on the team's bullpen holding up when the score was just 6-1 in favor of the Reds. However, it didn't come to fruition as reliever Cody Poteet was hammered by the Cincinnati offense with five runs in 2 and 2/3 innings pitched.

"It was 6-1 and I'm hoping that [Cody] Poteet could give us three to four innings. If that's the case and we're in the game, I had a few guys that I would use. But when the game got way out of hand, I didn't want to use Seranthony [Dominguez], [Yennier] Cano, and [Gregory] Soto." (0:56-1:10)

In an effort to preserve his bullpen arms, the Orioles manager elected to deploy shortstop Jorge Mateo and catcher Gary Sanchez to finish the blowout loss.

"It's embarrassing. It's not what you want to do on Easter Sundary in front of your home crowd. You want to compete." (1:16-1:23)

Orioles suffer one of worst blowouts in MLB history

With the 24-2 routing that they suffered against the Reds, the Baltimore Orioles have now laid claim to one of the most lopsided deafeats in MLB history.

The 22-run difference is one of the most askewed scorelines of the past five years that includes the 25-1 win of the Angels against the Rockies in June 2023.

Interestingly, the O's also suffered one of the worst defeats of the 21st century when the club where utterly dominated by the Texas Rangers on August 22, 2007. In the contest, the Rangers tallied 30 runs against the Baltimore's three. Jarrod Saltalamacchia and Ramon Vazquez led the charge for Texas with two home runs and seven RBIs each.

