Orioles News: Craig Kimbrel surpasses Billy Wagner with 423rd major league save

It's a milestone to remember for Craig Kimbrel after walking down the mound with a satisfied heart. Kimbrel created history with the Baltimore Orioles as he struck out Mike Trout powering his team to win against the Angels.

Kimbrel recorded his 423rd major league save as he surpassed the legendary Billy Wagner who stood at 422. The veteran pitcher struck out two hitters while surrendering one hit and one walk in one-plus inning.

Kimbrel had a slump as he allowed two opponents to reach on base. It was not long for the Angels to have their bases loaded. Despite his mishap, he got a hold of Nolan Schanuel on a pop-up.

The Orioles won the game with a 4-2 final score. Kimbrel's save landed the club at the top of the AL East as they surpassed the New York Yankees. The Orioles are now holding a 15-7 record for the season.

Craig Kimbrel jumps to seventh spot behind John Franco

Craig Kimbrel's milestone has placed him right behind John Franco in the seventh position. With the entire season ahead, Kimbrel has an opportunity to make it past Franco (424) and Kenley Jansen (425).

Ahead of Jansen is Francisco Rodriguez with 437 saves. In the top three spots, there are Mariano Rivera (652), Trevor Hoffman (601) and Lee Smith (478).

The 35-year-old is well-known for his pitching stance. Kimbrel has a unique signature pre-pitch pose that cannot go unnoticed. Like most pitchers, Kimbrel used to stand with his hand behind his back. However, Kimbrel changed his pre-pitch pose after his biceps tendinitis injury in 2010.

In this season, Craig Kimbrel holds a 0.90 ERA with 16 strikeouts and a spectacular WHIP of 0.50. The right-handed pitcher has been a bright spot for the Orioles since the start of the season. Undoubtedly, the closer will aim to set the bar higher and break a few more records before he retires.

Kimbrel is at the tail-end of his career but still has enough time to create history again.

