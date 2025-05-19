Orioles star Gunnar Henderson’s surprising reactions to walks get major love from Team USA manager

In spite of their rough record at the moment, Gunnar Henderson has decently produced results for the ailing Baltimore Orioles. Henderson is averaging .258/.303/.471 with an OPS of .774. He's also tallied seven home runs, 13 RBIs, eight walks, and two triples. What stands out to Team USA manager Mark DeRosa, however, is Henderson's demeanor when he draws walks.

Ad

DeRosa expressed his admiration — albeit, in a humorous way whenever the shortstop gets walked by batters. The Orioles star has been documented to vent his frustration whenever he reaches first base on balls by chucking his bat away.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"He bat flips his walks in detest. I like that," said DeRosa. (0:26-0:33)

The Team USA skipper discussed Gunnar Henderson's post at-bat mechanics during the times that he was walked on the Network's MLB Central program.

"I want you to lock on this. Because at first, I was like: 'Wait, what was that?' It caught my eye. It's a constant skit for him." (0:01-0:15)

Ad

DeRosa shared the lighthearted moment and analysis with fellow analyst and former All-Star Carlos Pena.

One factor as to why Henderson is frequently walked is laregely because of his power. Per Baseball Savant, the young shortstop is within the 99th-percentile when it comes to average exit velocity, 98th-percentile in hard-hit percentage, and 93rd-percentile in bat speed.

The statistics precisely illustrate that whenever Henderson gets the chance to hit a ball, it will often travel far or even go beyond the fence.

Ad

Orioles flounder against Nationals in Beltway Series

The Orioles hit another roadblock in what has been a disastrous season as they lost their series-ender against the Nationals in the Beltway Series. As a result, the O's have now been swept in back-to-back series and have lost six-straight games.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Starter Zach Eflin, who came into the game, sporting a decent 3.13 ERA, was rocked by the Nationals. Eflin surrendered eight earned runs on four home runs and ten base hits while striking out just four batters in 5.1 innings.

Cedric Mullins, Gunnar Henderson, and Jackson Holliday each homered for the Orioles but it was all for naught as the early lead established by the Nationals was just insurmountable for Baltimore's anemic offense.

The 10-4 loss to the 21-27 Nationals handed the O's it's 30th defeat in 45 games this year. Baltimore currently sits at the bottom of the AL East standings with a 15-30 record and an abysmal -85 run differential.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Daniel Santiago Daniel Santiago is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. He was drawn towards the sport after the underlying statistics and the analysis surrounding it grabbed his attention.



Daniel particularly enjoys furnishing reports about historic events in baseball and analyzing the game through a statistic-based outlook, based on Fangraphs and Baseball-Reference. This is in line with how he enjoyed watching baseball as a pastime. As a writer, he is very particular about cross-checking from reputable sources and doing his due diligence.



He became a lifelong Hideki Matsui fan after his exploits in the 2009 World Series for the New York Yankees. Among the current generation, Daniel's favorites include Shohei Ohtani and Jung Hoo Lee. Daniel is a huge follower of Asian baseball and both Ohtani and Lee have been in the top echelon of their respective leagues during their time with the NPB and KBO.



His favorite moment as a baseball fan was the final at-bat of the 2023 World Baseball Classic between Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout. He believes there aren't many words to fittingly describe the intensity of the moment.



As an avid sports fan, Daniel watches other sports and Esports when not writing about baseball. Know More