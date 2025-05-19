Orioles star Gunnar Henderson’s surprising reactions to walks get major love from Team USA manager

In spite of their rough record at the moment, Gunnar Henderson has decently produced results for the ailing Baltimore Orioles. Henderson is averaging .258/.303/.471 with an OPS of .774. He's also tallied seven home runs, 13 RBIs, eight walks, and two triples. What stands out to Team USA manager Mark DeRosa, however, is Henderson's demeanor when he draws walks.
DeRosa expressed his admiration — albeit, in a humorous way whenever the shortstop gets walked by batters. The Orioles star has been documented to vent his frustration whenever he reaches first base on balls by chucking his bat away.
"He bat flips his walks in detest. I like that," said DeRosa. (0:26-0:33)
The Team USA skipper discussed Gunnar Henderson's post at-bat mechanics during the times that he was walked on the Network's MLB Central program.
"I want you to lock on this. Because at first, I was like: 'Wait, what was that?' It caught my eye. It's a constant skit for him." (0:01-0:15)
DeRosa shared the lighthearted moment and analysis with fellow analyst and former All-Star Carlos Pena.
One factor as to why Henderson is frequently walked is laregely because of his power. Per Baseball Savant, the young shortstop is within the 99th-percentile when it comes to average exit velocity, 98th-percentile in hard-hit percentage, and 93rd-percentile in bat speed.
The statistics precisely illustrate that whenever Henderson gets the chance to hit a ball, it will often travel far or even go beyond the fence.
Orioles flounder against Nationals in Beltway Series
The Orioles hit another roadblock in what has been a disastrous season as they lost their series-ender against the Nationals in the Beltway Series. As a result, the O's have now been swept in back-to-back series and have lost six-straight games.
Starter Zach Eflin, who came into the game, sporting a decent 3.13 ERA, was rocked by the Nationals. Eflin surrendered eight earned runs on four home runs and ten base hits while striking out just four batters in 5.1 innings.
Cedric Mullins, Gunnar Henderson, and Jackson Holliday each homered for the Orioles but it was all for naught as the early lead established by the Nationals was just insurmountable for Baltimore's anemic offense.
The 10-4 loss to the 21-27 Nationals handed the O's it's 30th defeat in 45 games this year. Baltimore currently sits at the bottom of the AL East standings with a 15-30 record and an abysmal -85 run differential.