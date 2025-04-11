Orioles urged to sign $56,000,000 ace by sportscaster

The Baltimore Orioles have made a disappointing start ot the 2025 MLB season after four consecutive series losses, the latest being against the Arizona Diamondbacks after a 9-0 blowout defeat in the series finale on Wednesday.

While the batters managed just four hits against the trio of Brandon Pfaadt, Jalen Beeks and Bryce Jarvis on Wednesday, Baltimore's pitching has been a concern this season.

The Orioles' rotation has a steep ERA at 5.37 and they received another blow after starter Zach Eflin was placed on the 15-day injured list due to a lat strain on Tuesday.

MLB broadcaster Chris Rose shared a potential solution for the team, urging the team to sign Miami Marlins ace and 2022 National League Cy Young winner Sandy Alcantara. The Marlins' ace is in the fourth year of his five-year, $56,000,000 extension, signed in 2021.

On the latest episode of "Baseball Today," Rose said (32:00 onwards):

I know we say this for every team, but why don't they just go out and get Sandy Alcantara? You're the Orioles, and if you're real, you know you've made these tremendous strides. You had a hundred-win season a couple of years ago, you have that place jumping. It feels like they're riding this wave of momentum and so many great kids.

Rose also argued that all the other big American League teams have made major moves this season, including the Toronto Blue Jays, who extended Vladimir Guerrero Jr. on a blockbuster $500 million deal.

"There are other teams doing stuff. The Yankees did stuff. The Red Sox made a ton of moves, hell, even Toronto, when they took some big swings and missed. They still went out and added to their team."

Orioles manager Brandon Hyde not panicking after challenging start

While Orioles manager Brandon Hyde acknowledged his team's challenging start, he said the team is not panicking after four series losses in a row.

“We’re not panicking in the clubhouse,” Hyde said. “We’ll have a hitters and pitchers meeting just like we do before every series after the off-day, and [we'll] remind them that they’re really good players and keep encouraging and staying positive. It’s important right now.”

The Orioles will be looking to arrest their slide when they host the Toronto Blue Jays for a three-game series at home, with the series opener on Friday.

