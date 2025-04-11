Orioles vs. Blue Jays: Game 1, prediction, odds, injuries and picks - April 11, MLB 2025

The Baltimore Orioles host the Toronto Blue Jays in a three-game series as the two AL East squads jockey for position in the division. The two teams met during the opening week of the season in Toronto with their four-game set ending in a tie.
The O's are currently in the bottom of the talent-heavy AL East with a 5-8 record while the Blue Jays are currently in the runner-up spot at 8-6.
Orioles vs Blue Jays recent form and records
The Orioles are coming back from a road trip that saw them lose back-to-back series to the Kansas City Royals and the Arizona Diamondbacks. The O's have lost two-straight, including a 9-0 pummeling against the D'backs last Wednesday.
Toronto, on the other hand, won their most recent series against the Boston Red Sox. The team claimed three crucial games in the four-game set on the road as they now travel to Camden Yards for another clash with an AL East adversary.
Players to watch
Starting pitchers
BAL: Tomoyuki Sugano, (1-1, 2.89 ERA) vs TOR: Bowden Francis (1-1, 3.18 ERA)
Baltimore Orioles
Many pundits casted their doubts unto the O's when the organization let go of ace Corbin Burnes. Some even made fun of the team by bringing in 35-year-old Tomoyuki Sugano to the fray.
However, the former Yomiuri Giants ace from the NPB has held his end of the bargain. Sugano currently has a 1-1 record with a 2.89 ERA in two starts. Although he incurred a loss against the Jays during his MLB debut, expect the former NPB star to bounce back at home.
Must-watch Hitters
Toronto Blue Jays
Former World Series champion George Springer is the hottest hitter in the Jays' lineup to start 2025. After being criticized for his struggles in last season, the four-time All-Star came scorching hot out of the gate and is currently leading all qualified batters in MLB with a .447 batting average.
Orioles vs Blue Jays baseball betting odds
Orioles vs Blue Jays expert picks and game prediction
If history is to be followed between the two squads, the only way that the O's can manufacture a win against the white-hot George Springer-led Blue Jays offense is if the former can come stronger out of the gate.
Cedric Mullins is currently tied at seventh place for the most RBIs in the league with 14. He would, however, needs the bats of Tyler O'Neill, Adley Rutschman, and Ramon Urias to activate for the flailing squad to overcome the revamped Toronto squad.
Run Line: +1.5, -194
Total Runs: U 8.5, -102
Prediction: BAL win, 4-3