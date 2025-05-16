Oswaldo Cabrera breaks silence after horrific injury at home plate 

New York Yankees' utility player Oswaldo Cabrera suffered a disastrous ankle injury earlier this week in a win against the Seattle Mariners. After a brutal twist, he had to undergo surgery after which he addressed the Bombers fans with a heartfelt message.

On Monday, in the bottom innings of their game against the Mariners, Oswaldo Cabrera was tagging on a sacrifice flyball from captain Aaron Judge. While trying to scamper home from third, Cabrera tried to beat a throw but while trying to avoid the catcher had an awkward landing. He was in visible pain and was immediately tended to by the Yankees trainer before being taken off T-Mobile Park in an ambulance.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Fans and players poured in their words of motivation for the youngster, who had overseen most of the Yankees' third base duties this season. The horrific nature of the injury prompted the Yankees to consider all options including surgery.

Trending

Now after a successful procedure, Cabrera penned down a message for his fans via a post on Instagram:

"When I woke up, one of the first things I did was grab my phone," Cabrera said. "I didn’t have hundreds, I had THOUSANDS of messages from my family, friends, fans, agents, coaches, teammates…—I simply had messages from EVERYONE. I dropped the phone on the bed and with a big SMILE on my face, the first thing I could say was “God, how blessed I am.

"...And TODAY, after a successful surgery with an excellent medical team and God, with my parents, my fiancée and my agent, my heart full of love, I want to THANK YOU ALL.

"My return to the field begins today. Thanks to you, I feel more motivated than ever. So, with the strength I’ve always had and all this beautiful energy that you all give to me , I tell you that I will return, and I will return even stronger to continue giving my best every day. I LOVE U ALL," he added.

Before his injury, Oswaldo Cabrera was hitting at .243 for the season with 11 RBIs and a single home run. After his placement on the Injured List, veteran DJ LeMahieu was activated. After a procedural move to the 10-day IL, Cabrera was eventually placed on the 60-day Injured List.

Oswaldo Cabrera's injury deepens Yankees' injury woes

Alongside Oswaldo Cabrera, Jazz Chisholm Jr. is also out due to injury leaving the Yankees with only Anthony Volpe and Paul Goldschmidt as their permanent infielders and healthy. Since the injury on Monday, the Yankees rotated Oswald Peraza, LeMahieu and Jorbit Vitas in the second baseman and third baseman roles.

The team could look to trade for Nolan Arenado from the St. Louis Cardinals if the veteran is willing to waive his no-trade clause. However, there is some skepticism around bringing another experienced player via trade after taking cognizance of Cody Bellinger's struggles to start the season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author R. Nikhil Parshy Nikhil Parshy is a baseball and ice hockey journalist at Sportskeeda, and after starting out as a cricket reporter, he has been an analyst with SK since November 2022. His interest in the sports were piqued a few years back after watching highlights on YouTube and he has followed the game ever since.



The Chicago Cubs breaking the 108-year curse in 2016 to lift the World Series remains Nikhil's favorite baseball moment. Two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani has been his favorite player ever since he started following the game, while the LA Dodgers are his favorite team.



As a writer, Nikhil maintains a strong attention to detail and rigorously cross-checks information. He seeks to strike a balance in his writing such that the regular reader gains an insight into player profiles, while also keeping in mind that the non-regular reader is not put off by jargon and shallow analysis.



Nikhil is an avid public speaker, and when not writing about baseball, he regularly participates in debates and quizzes. Know More