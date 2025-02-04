Oswaldo Cabrera's girlfriend Ari Gonzalez’s lower body gains leave the Yankees slugger impressed

New York Yankees player Oswaldo Cabrera is in a relationship with Ari Gonzalez, who is a big supporter of his baseball career. She is often seen alongside him at games and various other events.

Ari has 7,779 followers on Instagram, where she shares several aspects of her personal life, including dates with Oswaldo and glimpses of her travels to beautiful places. She also enjoys staying in shape and maintaining good health, frequently posting gym snapshots for her followers. Her most recent gym photos, posted on Monday, were captioned:

“reminder that u r that girlll✨✨🫰🏻”

Ari Gonzalez shared a mirror selfie taken at the gym, where she wore a black cropped hoodie over a white sports bra and high-waisted blue leggings, complemented by headphones that added to her gym attire vibe.

She also posted clips from her workout, starting with deadlifts using a 10-pound plate on each side of the bar. Next, she performed barbell Bulgarian split squats, followed by several other exercises.

(Credits: Instagram/@aagonzv)

Cabrera commented on his girlfriend’s post, writing (translated from Spanish):

“Truly, truly, INCREDIBLE 🤩🥹 (De verdad de verdad, INCREÍBLE🤩🥹)”

However, one comment wasn’t enough to express Cabrera’s feelings for Gonzalez, so he added another, writing:

“How you hypertrophy those buttocks, my love, we love it. (Como hipertrofias esas nalgas mi amor amamos)”

Oswaldo Cabrera's girlfriend Ari Gonzalez shared their look for BBWAA dinner in New York

On Jan. 27, Oswaldo Cabrera and his girlfriend, Ari Gonzalez, attended the BBWAA dinner in New York. Cabrera received the 2024 Joan Payson & Shannon Forde Award for his community service.

Ari shared a picture with the 25-year-old, showcasing their outfits for the event, with the caption (translated):

“Bbwaa 2025 w/ this winner! (I am the prize)”

In the image, Oswaldo can be seen smiling while wearing a tuxedo paired with a white shirt and a bow tie. Standing beside him is Ari stunning in a black dress.

