"Other teams in on Alex Bregman can sell him on long-term success" - Astros insider skeptical of Houston's chances to land 2x All-Star

Alex Bregman's free agency is yet to conclude despite several teams showing interest in the All-Star. Astros insider Chandler Rome reported that Bregman’s potential suitors include the Houston Astros, Chicago Cubs, Boston Red Sox, Detroit Tigers and Toronto Blue Jays.

However, Rome was skeptical about Houston landing the two-time All-Star third baseman long-term. Stability is one of the arguments working against the Astros given their recent moves.

They have already traded Kyle Tucker, with reliever Ryan Pressly reportedly on the way out, while Jose Altuve, a long-time second baseman, could be moved to left field. Such shake up could land Astros out of interest from Bregman's camp, Rome said.

"I think something else worth noting is that Alex Bregman doesn't want to be a part of a rebuild," Rome said (22:50 onwards) on the "North Side Territory" podcast. "He doesn't want to go somewhere that gets torn down in a year and a half ... This core is getting older. José Altuve is going to be 35. They have Framber Valdez coming up to free agency next year, and they're not going to pay him.

"It's one of those things where you could very easily envision a scenario where, if they start this season as poorly as they started last season, things could go off the rails pretty quickly. I don't think it will, but I think other teams in on Bregman can sellihim on more long-term sustainable success through the life of his contract."

Among the teams Rome highlighted who could sell their future is the Cubs.

"I think the Cubs are one of them. The Cubs can certainly make that pitch a lot better than the Astros," Rome added.

Alex Bregman reportedly regrets turning down $156 million offer from Astros

When the 2024 season started many believed the Astros would be extending their two-time World Series champion Alex Bregman before he turns free agent like they did with Jose Altuve.

However, the season went by and nothing materialized. During the offseason, the Astros reportedly offered Bregman a $156 million deal over six years. However, the third baseman reportedly sought a deal worth over $200 million, declining the Astros' offer.

According to sportscaster Bruce Levine, Bregman is "regretting the decision" to have turned down the Astros' offer. Levine said this on his new episode of "670 The Score" podcast.

With Bregman still available as a free agent, maybe both parties will look back at the offer and say, "Let's do it."

