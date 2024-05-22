"Our city was finally getting the respect" - When rapper Macklemore credited Ken Griffey Jr. for putting Seattle baseball on the map

Even though Ken Griffey Jr. played his final MLB game nearly 15 years ago, he still remains arguably the most beloved figure in Seattle Mariners history. The Hall of Fame outfielder made an immediate impact on the club and the city itself since his debut in 1989.

Ever since he first stepped onto the field, Ken Griffery Jr. captured the hearts and imaginations of Seattle Mariners fans. Throughout his career with Seattle, the superstar earned a whopping 10 All-Star selections, while also being named the 1997 American League MVP Award.

His impact on the Seattle Mariners and the city itself extended well beyond the field. Nicknamed "The Kid," Griffey Jr. was arguably the best player in the league during his tenure with the club, drawing eyes on the city like never before. This is something that hit rap artist Macklemore spoke about in 2020.

"The energy that Ken Griffey Jr. brought to baseball was unmatched. @macklemore weighs in on the impact of The Kid. Watch #Junior tomorrow at 5 p.m. on@MLBNetwork" - @Mariners

"Our city was finally getting the respect," Macklemore said in a tribute video to the Hall of Fame outfielder. "That was because of the energy Junior brought to the team," the Grammy Award-winning rapper continued.

As a child growing up in Seattle, Macklemore (born Benjamin Haggerty) witnessed Ken Griffey Jr.'s entire career with the Mariners. The superstar rapper even honored Griffey and iconic Mariners play-by-play man Dave Niehaus in his hit song "My Oh My".

Many feel that Ken Griffey Jr. was robbed of becoming the first unanimous Hall of Famer

There's no denying the impact that Griffey Jr. had not only on the Seattle Mariners but the MLB as a whole. A true superstar, Griff was arguably the most popular player in the league throughout his career, thanks to his playing style and iconic swing.

By the time he retired from professional baseball, "The Kid" made his impact felt on the Seattle Mariners, Cincinnati Reds and the Chicago White Sox. Over 22 seasons, the 10-time Gold Glove Award winner racked up 630 home runs, 2,781 hits, 1,836 RBIs and a .284 batting average.

"Ken Griffey Jr. received more than 99% of the votes cast for the Hall of Fame, the highest percentage ever" - @ESPNStatsInfo

While injuries eventually sapped the Hall of Famer of time during his prime, many believed that Ken Griffey Jr. should have been the first unanimous player enshrined.

Unfortunately, for the star, he fell only three votes from earning that title. New York Yankees closer Mariano Rivera would eventually become the first unanimous Hall of Famer.

