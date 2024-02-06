"Our locker room is going to be significantly cleaner" - Rays pitcher Pete Fairbanks drops hilarious statement on Tyler Glasnow's Dodgers deal

The Los Angeles Dodgers traded right-handed pitcher Tyler Glasnow from the Tampa Bay Rays earlier this offseason. Glasnow signed a five-year contract extension worth $136.5 million with the Dodgers in December 2023.

Recently on MLB Network Radio, Glasnow’s former teammate and Rays’ relief pitcher Pete Fairbanks jokingly reacted to the righty’s Dodger shift.

“He's been around a little bit so far this offseason, so that's a plus but our locker room is going to be significantly and weight room will be significantly cleaner without glass,” says Fairbanks. “But that you know replacing an arm talent like that you know it is not easy”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

The Rays’ reliever states that it is quite challenging to fill the spot left by Glasnow’s absence on the rotation. He says that they are going to make things work out successfully.

“But you know we're going to keep going, raise do raise things and I think you know probably work out, it's obviously already worked out for glass, signing the extension and I think it should work out for us as well.”

Pete Fairbanks acknowledges the cost of losing Glasnow to the Dodgers and says that things will eventually work out for them, as it did with Glasnow. The deal Glasnow signed with the Dodgers includes a club option for $30 million and if the team declines it, he can have a $20 million player option.

Rays are fixated on adding reliever Phil Maton to their bullpen

The Tampa Bay Rays are in the final stages of signing free agent Phil Maton, as shared on X by Mark Feinsand of MLB.com. Maton was an important part of the Houston Astros bullpen for the last three seasons.

Expand Tweet

The right-handed pitcher had a good performance in 2023 with a 3.00 ERA in 68 appearances for the Astros. It is yet to be seen how Maton will be used in the Rays bullpen, which already has Pete Fairbanks. The team has a track record of using multiple pitchers to save opportunities and Maton’s track record and skills make him a good fit.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.