“Out with Espada! Call in Listach!” - Astros fans beyond frustrated with team’s management after continuous failure to win

The Houston Astros' downfall continues as their disastrous start to the season seems to have no end. The team is currently riding a four-game losing skid after their last 4-3 defeat against the Chicago Cubs. Winning a series has become a rare sight for the franchise as they sit at the bottom of the AL West.

While players have their own struggles on the field, fans believe that the management is partly to blame. After their last defeat, fans took to social media to vent their frustration, and surprisingly this is not the first time in the last few days.

The club showed some potential with their offense as they tried to rally against the Cubs. However, their defense has been another letdown. Several fans blamed the team's new manager Joe Espada. One fan called for a replacement, referring to Pat Listach, the former Astros third base coach.

Here's a look at a few comments from fans.

"Out with Espada! Call in Listach!," wrote one fan.

"Espada is the next Stephen Silas," another fan compared.

"Fire Espada but don't replace him with Dusty, please," one fan wrote.

Comments continued to flow as one fan called out on Alex Bregman for his struggling performance.

"Fire Espada. Trade Bregman. Who is with me?" asked one fan.

"Astros should consider a rebuild at this point," another fan added.

Astros fail despite Jose Altuve's home run

The Astros have a few players fighting hard to make ends meet. Jose Altuve is one of their star players helping their team offensively. Altuve smashed a solo home run at the top of the ninth inning; however, it was too late for the team to rebound or score the tying run.

The franchise is currently holding a miserable 7-18 record in the season. Overall, they are sitting at the fourth-worst record in the majors. The team has several star players, but they have plenty of room for improvement.

Defensively, their bullpen and starting rotation have been dealing with several issues, including injuries. The return of Justin Verlander might also help them pick up the pace.

