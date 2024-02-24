"Out for three months" - Giancarlo Stanton's athletic sliding catch invites mockery despite injury-prone Yankees slugger's transformation

New York Yankees outfielder, Giancarlo Stanton, recently made a big social media splash with a sliding catch during a spring training drill. Nevertheless, rather than receiving accolades, the catch turned into a source of ridicule among Yankees fans. Stanton, who has been under scrutiny in recent seasons, is now back in the spotlight.

Some fans have questioned Stanton’s catch by calling it "fake" and "premeditated," rather than an unplanned athletic feat. This doubt shows how tense things are between Stanton and Yankees fans, who are becoming more and more disappointed with the player’s performance on the field.

"Question was this dive a drill?" - Posted one fan.

Giancarlo Stanton has expressed his motivation for improvement ahead of the 2024 season.

During a recent media appearance, Giancarlo Stanton mentioned his aim to bounce back from a disappointing 2023 season, which included his lowest-ever stats and public scrutiny from General Manager Brian Cashman.

Stanton hit .191 with an on-base percentage of .275 and a .420 slugging percentage, well below his typical standards. Cashman‘s words about Stanton’s tendency towards injuries added to the frustration among fans.

"Out for three months." - Mocked another fan.

The outfielder, on the other hand, seems motivated to make things better this coming season. Stanton is said to have lost weight and expressed his desire to stay on the field, recognizing the obstacles presented by injuries in recent seasons. With the recent acquisitions of Juan Soto, Alex Verdugo, and Trent Grisham, Stanton’s spot in the lineup is no longer secure.

"I gotta change the narrative." - Stanton told the media

Despite facing doubt and ridicule over his recent sliding catch, Stanton is still focused on proving his worth. The player is still four years into his 13-year, $325 million deal, so he is aware of the pressure and demands that come with it.

New York Yankees fans can only hope that Stanton’s desire to get better pays off on the field and can lead the team toward championship contention in the upcoming season. As the new MLB season starts, only time will tell if Stanton can quiet the naysayers and earn back fan support.

