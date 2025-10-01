  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • MLB Wild Card
  • “Outstanding” - Guardians manager tips cap to Tarik Skubal as Tigers claim Game 1 of Wild Card Series

“Outstanding” - Guardians manager tips cap to Tarik Skubal as Tigers claim Game 1 of Wild Card Series

By Krutik Jain
Modified Oct 01, 2025 03:53 GMT
MLB: Wildcard-Detroit Tigers at Cleveland Guardians - Source: Imagn
Guardians manager tips cap to Tarik Skubal as Tigers claim Game 1 of Wild Card Series - Source: Imagn

Tarik Skubal was arguably the best pitcher in the MLB on Tuesday as the wildcard rounds began. Skubal spearheaded a 2-1 win over the Cleveland Guardians after a 14-K gem that left the opposing manager in awe.

Ad

The Tigers' ace delivered a strong outing under pressure. Skubal threw 7.2 innings, allowing only one earned run on three hits and three walks. Guardians manager Stephen Vogt was impressed by Skubal in the post-game conference.

"It was outstanding," Vogt said. "That was what an unbelievably pitched game we just all got to watch. Tarik Skubal was outstanding. You know, punched out 14. We couldn't get anything going off of him."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The only run Guardians were able to score against Skubal was an error from the pitcher himself in the fourth inning. A ground ball flew over Skubal's head, who went back but couldn't collect it cleanly. The Guardians runner came around to score. While he was initially ruled out at home plate but Vogt managed to overturn the call through review. Vogt added:

"The way Tarik Skubal threw the ball tonight, I don't know if anybody's scoring off of him. He was absolutely outstanding. It took a little bit of guard ball turmoil there just to get one and really battled. But he was some kind of special today."
Ad
Ad

Stephen Vogt equally impressed with Guardians SP

Going head-to-head with Tarik Skubal from the other end was Guardians ace Gavin Williams. After giving up an RBI single to Spencer Torkelson in the first inning, Williams did his best to keep the Guardians in the game.

In the third inning, when there were runners in scoring position, Williams induced a clutch double play followed by a strikeout to end the inning. Both of the Tigers' runs were scored off errors as Williams finished his outing with six innings without any earned runs tagged to him while striking out eight times.

Ad
"Filling up the strike zone, landings, breaking stuff, getting swing and miss," Vogt said. "That was a really, really well pitched game by both sides."

The Guardians' late-season surge to make the wildcard round could come to an end on Wednesday if they are not able to win against the Tigers in Game 2.

About the author
Krutik Jain

Krutik Jain

Twitter icon

Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.

A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.

A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Krutik Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications