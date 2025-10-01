“Outstanding” - Guardians manager tips cap to Tarik Skubal as Tigers claim Game 1 of Wild Card Series

Tarik Skubal was arguably the best pitcher in the MLB on Tuesday as the wildcard rounds began. Skubal spearheaded a 2-1 win over the Cleveland Guardians after a 14-K gem that left the opposing manager in awe.The Tigers' ace delivered a strong outing under pressure. Skubal threw 7.2 innings, allowing only one earned run on three hits and three walks. Guardians manager Stephen Vogt was impressed by Skubal in the post-game conference.&quot;It was outstanding,&quot; Vogt said. &quot;That was what an unbelievably pitched game we just all got to watch. Tarik Skubal was outstanding. You know, punched out 14. We couldn't get anything going off of him.&quot;The only run Guardians were able to score against Skubal was an error from the pitcher himself in the fourth inning. A ground ball flew over Skubal's head, who went back but couldn't collect it cleanly. The Guardians runner came around to score. While he was initially ruled out at home plate but Vogt managed to overturn the call through review. Vogt added:&quot;The way Tarik Skubal threw the ball tonight, I don't know if anybody's scoring off of him. He was absolutely outstanding. It took a little bit of guard ball turmoil there just to get one and really battled. But he was some kind of special today.&quot;Stephen Vogt equally impressed with Guardians SPGoing head-to-head with Tarik Skubal from the other end was Guardians ace Gavin Williams. After giving up an RBI single to Spencer Torkelson in the first inning, Williams did his best to keep the Guardians in the game.In the third inning, when there were runners in scoring position, Williams induced a clutch double play followed by a strikeout to end the inning. Both of the Tigers' runs were scored off errors as Williams finished his outing with six innings without any earned runs tagged to him while striking out eight times.&quot;Filling up the strike zone, landings, breaking stuff, getting swing and miss,&quot; Vogt said. &quot;That was a really, really well pitched game by both sides.&quot;The Guardians' late-season surge to make the wildcard round could come to an end on Wednesday if they are not able to win against the Tigers in Game 2.