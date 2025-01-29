  • home icon
  Owner Mark Walter and Dodgers Foundation step up with $100,000,000 donation for Los Angeles wildfire relief

Owner Mark Walter and Dodgers Foundation step up with $100,000,000 donation for Los Angeles wildfire relief

By Krutik Jain
Modified Jan 29, 2025 03:31 GMT
Los Angeles has been hit hard by the ongoing devastating wildfires across Southern California since January 7, resulting in the deaths of 28 people and over 57,000 acres of land burned down.

Amid the alarming situation, LA Dodgers part-owner Magic Johnson announced a contribution of $100 million from owner Mark Walter, the Walter Family Foundation and the Dodgers Foundation towards Southern California wildfire recovery and rebuilding.

“The LA fires have wreaked havoc on LA’s neighborhoods,” Walter said in a statement. “It’s time for those with means to come forward and make a positive impact to build back better.”
LA Dodgers ownership group responds to Governor's call for all hands on deck to help Los Angeles

The Dodgers Foundation is leading this private sector initiative, called "LA Rises", addressing a call from Governor Gavin Newsom, asking for all hands on deck.

“Los Angeles will rise again — stronger, more united, and more resilient than ever,” Newsom said in a statement Tuesday. “Just as California came together to fight the fires, we’ll work together to rebuild.”

Johnson also asked for the community to come together amid these tough times so that they can restore and overcome the destruction left behind by LA wildfires.

"This is a time for bold action," Johnson said in a statement. "We’re bringing together the best resources and biggest hearts across California to ensure that every Angeleno — no matter their race, socioeconomic status, or neighborhood — has a chance to rebuild and thrive.
"This isn’t just about recovery; it’s about restoring communities while also making them more resilient and better than before."

Looking at the current situation, the LA Fire Department is making headway in containing the wildfire. According to a report from The Independent, more than 90% of wildfire has been contained in Los Angeles County, the Palisades, Eaton, and Hughes.

Moreover, San Diego County’s Border 2 fire has been contained by nearly 43%. The Otay Mountain area has already received evacuation orders, but rain showers have helped the firefighters get things under control.

“Firefighters have made great progress slowing the spread of the fire,” California fire officials wrote on social media.

The firefighters continue to put their lives at risk as everyone hopes the ongoing destruction could soon come to a stop.

